As December is here… we are once again vulnerable to another wave, which may well bear the hallmarks of Omicron – Solomon Jamiru

Dear Esteemed Readers

You recall my last post on the new COVID-19 variant (OMICRON). First detected in South Africa and later reported to WHO on November 24, similar discoveries have been made in countries such as Botswana, Israel, Britain, Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Australia, Hong Kong and Italy. Many other countries are now bracing up for it.

Since our country is just one or two flights away from others where Omicron has been detected, and if this variant is highly transmissible, then it might just be a matter of time before it is detected in Sierra Leone.

Preliminary clinical and epidemiological data suggested mild symptoms (as the variant largely seems to be affecting persons who are 40 and under). However, we should not assume that only the young population may be vulnerable. What may be a mild symptom in the young, may be a severe/critical case among the older population, comorbid cases and the immuno-compromised.

Each time there is a Variant of Concern, I know we are worried about its potential to further prolong the pandemic, especially where transmissibility is high. And once we learn that Omicron may also be transmitted by fully vaccinated persons and avoid our body defence system, we are tempted to say “what’s the point then in taking the vaccine”. This kind of feeling may embolden COVID-19 skeptics and weaponize vaccine hesitants.

Omicron is already seen as a major threat to public health in South Africa and other places. So, even though significant steps are being taken to strengthen our case management capabilities locally, our health care system may be easily overwhelmed in the face of high hospitalization, which might have its toll on precious lives and further shrink Government’s fiscal space.

Our focus then is on taking the relevant precautions -take the COVID-19 vaccine and religiously wear your face mask in public spaces and transport. Vaccines are still a potent tool in our arsenal, and face masks also can protect you not just from COVID-19 infection, but other communicable diseases as well.

And as December is here again, with lots of activities which pose transmission risks, and thousands of passengers coming in, we are once again vulnerable to another wave, which may well bear the hallmarks of Omicron.

Yours sincerely

Solomon Jamiru Esq

Spokesperson NaCOVERC

CoronaFetNaWeAllFet