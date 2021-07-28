As Brouhaha Rocks its Unity… APC Plans to Hold Emergency National Delegates Conference

By Amin Kef-Ranger

According to a Press Statement from the All Peoples Congress (APC) Party National Secretariat dated the 23rd July 2021 and signed by Amb. Dr. Alhaji Osman Foday Yansaneh, as National Secretary General, the National Advisory Committee (NAC) of the All Peoples Congress (APC), in consultation with Regional and District Chairmen representing all constituencies of the party has decided to go ahead with preparation to convene an Emergency National Delegates Conference to approve the draft constitution of the APC without violating the orders of the High Court.

It furthered that consequently, the National Secretariat and the Legal Team of the party have been mandated by NAC to engage the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) with a view to agreeing on specific dates to conduct conventions to elect twenty delegates of the National Youth League, twenty delegates of the Women’s Congress and five delegates for each Constituency precedent to the holding of the above Emergency National Delegates Conference.

Also stated was that full details relating to the said Emergency National Delegates Conference will be made available to members as soon as possible.

It could be recalled that some members of the All People’s Congress Party (APC) have been enmeshed in petty squabbles that has put the party in a serious quagmire.

Just recently there was a fracas outside the party office as senior party members, mainly, Dr Abdulai Conteh and Ibrahim Bundu were restrained or prevented from entering the building. Ibrahim Bundu reported to the Police attempts by thugs to attack his property.

The High Court, early this year, imposed an injunction barring the party from carrying out its administrative functions until a national convention is held where new leadership of the party will be elected and the party’s draft constitution adopted.

Also ruled by the High Court was that the current party leaders, including former President Ernest Bai Koroma, should not participate in voting at the forthcoming convention.

It is now a wait and see situation to see, as stated in the recent Press Statement whether indeed this time round the Emergency National Delegates Conference will actually materialize or take place.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper