As Baby Devine Departs to India for Treatment… Sick Pikin Project Gives Support to Save Another Child’s Life

Foday Moriba Conteh

As various types of sickness have debilitating effects on some children in Sierra Leone amidst challenges to access good medical treatment there are certain organizations that are very keen on facilitating the processes for such disadvantaged children to get specialized medical attention.

One of those organizations is the Sick Pikin Project which, over the years, has done extremely well in the direction of making it possible for children with rare and complicated medical conditions to get medical treatments out of the country.

During a Press Conference convened at the Caritas Office, within the St. Edward’s School Compound at Kingtom on 30th July, 2021, by the Sick Pikin Project an update was given about the departure of 9 months Baby Divine Kamara who was born with congenital heart disease and has ever since been living with that challenging condition as she struggles to breathe. The organization informed newsmen that she and her mother departed from Freetown on Saturday 31st July 2021 for New Delhi, India where her heart surgery will be done. The Sick Pikin Project also used the opportunity to update the Press on their intervention in her case.

In his address, the Lead Coordinator of Sick Pikin Project, Ishmael Alfred Charles, disclosed that the Sick Pikin Project was inspired by a single baby, Baby Mustapha who had a life-threatening situation with little hope of surviving. Baby Mustapha was suffering from Biliary Atresia and needed a liver transplant.

He narrated how through the astute interference of well-meaning Sierra Leoneans led by Ishmael Alfred Charles, inspired by Fr. Peter Konteh they drew attention to Baby Mustapha’s attention and it became so alarming that the attention of the First Lady, Fatima Bio, was drawn and she joined in the campaign for the child to be treated, adding that the campaign for baby Mustapha was a huge success and the necessary funds were raised for the transplant.

“Today Baby Mustapha and many other babies have been saved through the campaigns mounted by this Project. We were very naive to think that after Baby Mustapha’s case there will be no more cases, unfortunately, there have been many more ‘Baby Mustaphas’ crying for help,” he informed.

Ishmael Alfred Charles pointed out that it is against such a backdrop that the Sick Pikin Project was established to help beg for families who are confronted with such cases in order to not only save the lives of children but to also help in restoring the lost dignity of families as it has happened for the over 60 children they have helped so far, adding that as of the30th July 2021, there are 23 more cases of sick children awaiting funds and that the most worrisome thing is that they don’t know when and where the next help will come from as on a daily basis the complications increase.





Underscoring the most common cases that the project has helped since inception he stated Congenital Heart Diseases, Hydrocephalus, Imperforated Anus, Wilms Tumor etc.

Ishmael Alfred Charles revealed that the project has recently facilitated the treatment of Tanya A.M. Kamara who was suffering from Congenital Heart Disease, Alie Foday Bassie Kamara who was also suffering from Congenital Heart Disease, Noah Lamin Conteh who swallowed the base of a bic pen and Isatu Bangura who suffered from Wilms Tumor.

He extended appreciation to those who donated and helped them secure the partial funds for Baby Devine Kamara but said they are still looking for donations to enable them raise the balance and pay for the oxygen which is Le16,000,000 (Sixteen million Leone) and that all those who want to render support should contact the Sick Pikin Project on +23276-722-276/+23276-793-010.

He further called on all to help The Sick Pikin Project to focus on giving children another chance to live and by donating to the project in order to make it happen stating that a little amount monthly will not be little when using it to save lives.

Kadijatu Caulker, mother of Alie Bassie Foday extended her sincere thanks and gratitude to the Sick Pikin Project and the Ministry of Health and Sanitation for coming to their aid and in order to support her child get proper medical treatment in India, adding that she had lost all hope until she came in contact with the Sick Pikin Project maintaining that she is proud to say Alie Bassie Foday has gone through the treatment and he is doing well.

Isatu Kamara the mother of 9 months Baby Divine Kamara also expressed gratitude to the Sick Pikin Project and the Ministry of Health and Sanitation for facilitating the treatment of Baby Devine in India. She expressed optimism that her child will go through the surgery successfully.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper