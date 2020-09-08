As 1st Batch Departs on Sunday… 475 Police Personnel for Peacekeeping Mission in Somalia

On the 4th September, 2020 the Minister of Inter Affairs, David Panda-Noah addressed and examined one hundred and sixty trained Police Personnel ready to be deployed for Mission in Somalia. The event took place at the Police Head Quarter on George Street in Freetown.

In his statement, the Minister of Internal Affairs, David Panda-Noah thanked all present and stated that the occasion is an epoch making one for the men and women of the Sierra Leone Police. He applauded the efforts made by the Police for undertaking the training for over four (4) months leading to a certification by the Africa Union team which, he said, is a plus to the nation’s development.

He encouraged the eligible personnel to take advantage of the opportunity in order to make those trouble zones safe and peaceful. The Minister said discipline is the only way that society can survive and be cohesive. Panda Noah admonished the officers to adhere to the rule of discipline.

He therefore entreated the authorities to enforce the rule and punish defaulters stating that the Government has signed various treaties and conventions as part of its international obligation.

“Government is keen to support the Police in order to efficiently perform its mandate,” he affirmed and encouraged the Police personnel to represent Sierra Leone well during the Mission.

The Internal Affairs Minister reminded the officers that they are going to a terrible zone that requires good security forces.

“The New Direction Government under the leadership of President Brig. Rtd. Julius Maada Bio will ensure all your needs are provided for your safety in Somalia,” he assured.

The Inspector General of Police (IG), Ambrose Sovula, in his brief statement encouraged the officers to go as Ambassadors and be change agents. He noted that a team player must be each other’s keeper. The IG also revealed that a team from the United Nations was also part of the selection process and certified them fit for deployment.

Earlier, the Deputy Head of Police Media, who chaired the occasion, welcomed the Minister and Team and further stated that the occasion is meant to admonish and motivate the security personnel to discharge their duties as true officers of Sierra Leone ready for peace keeping.

The Head of the Delegation, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Mrs. Tarawally, in her statement, said sometime back they as an institution advertised for the Peace Keeping Mission of which Seven Hundred and Eighty Four (784) Police Personnel applied and after the physical fitness test only four hundred and seventy five (475) were found suited.

She continued by stating that these personnel have gone through rigorous training which has qualified them fit to be deployed for the Mission.

According to her, the training was geared to adequately and effectively respond to an operational environment that is characterized by terrorist threats, suicide bombings. The AIG further thanked the trainers and wised the team a fruitful service delivery.

The team was divided into two groups with the first team having departed on the 6th September 2020 and upon arrival they will be quarantined for 14 days before commencing operations. The second group will depart on the 30th September, 2020.

It could be recalled that the Government of Sierra Leone entered into an agreement with the United Nations (UN) and the African Union (AU) to undertake such tasks and to take control, protect UN staff and civilians in areas of disaster. These Peace Keeping personnel will be manning areas prone to various threats and attacks.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper