20.4 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
type here...
News
Updated:

APRM Impressed with Sierra Leone’s Handling of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Encourages other Regional Member States to Adopt the Model

By Sierra Network
171
0

Must Read

NewsSierra Network - 0

APRM Impressed with Sierra Leone’s Handling of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Encourages other Regional Member States to Adopt the Model

Presidential Lodge, Hill Station, Freetown, Monday 30 November 2020 - Head of Delegation of the African Peer...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Roads Authority Public Notice On Old Railway Line Bridge In Brookfields

SIERRA LEONE ROADS AUTHORITYPUBLIC NOTICE The Ministry of Works and Public Assets (MWPA) and...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update30th November 20201 New Case2412 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Presidential Lodge, Hill Station, Freetown, Monday 30 November 2020 – Head of Delegation of the African Peer Review Mechanism, APRM, Targeted Review Mission from the continental secretariat, Ambassador Dr Inonge Mbikusita Lewanika, has congratulated His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio on Sierra Leone’s exemplary efforts at managing COVID-19.

“We are amazed at your strategy and the many gains. Sierra Leone has set the pace for other member states of the APRM to improve their health sector during this pandemic,” she noted, adding that the mission team, comprising the lead panelist for Sierra Leone, three local and one international consultants, was visiting to enhance the capacity of APRM member countries to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Continental Secretariat has identified four APRM member states: Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Niger and Chad to conduct Targeted Reviews on National Response to COVID-19. Thank you President Bio for the opportunity to have firsthand knowledge and experience of the country’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19,” she said.

She further stated that the team explored measures and strategies employed by the Government of Sierra Leone to mitigate the spread and consequences of COVID-19 and now share the country’s success story with other African states and the rest of the world.

“There’s effectiveness in the fight against COVID-19. The lessons are quite amazing and we are pleased to tell you that Sierra Leoneans are quite honoured by your stance, particularly the involvement of youths and women in the fight against COVID-19,” she explained.

At the same time as when he was introducing the APRM members to his boss, Sierra Leone’s Vice President, Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, said the team had spent days in the country to review the nation’s gains in the fight against Coronavirus, especially around the achievements made, lessons learnt and challenges surmounted.

In his remarks to the findings, President Dr Julius Maada Bio welcomed the mission team to the country, extend best wishes and thanks to the APRM Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Eddy Maloka, and congratulated them for selecting Sierra Leone, among other APRM countries, for the country assessment.

“Sierra Leone is encouraged by international assessments that help us evaluate our progress along key indicators. We recently passed 13 out of 20 indicators in the Millennium Challenge Corporation scorecard. I am also gratified that the Centre for Diseases Control has listed Sierra Leone as one of only 4 countries in Africa rated as Level 1, which is low,” he said.

He said when his government anticipated the outbreak they had to plan before they activated all national response structures like the Emergency Operations Centre and eventually desegregated the structure in all districts.

“We engaged and collaborated with partners, intensified preventive public health communication at all levels and set up social mobilisation and risk communication teams. We instituted lives and livelihoods-first approach that always and only used well-considered decisions, made sure that all our decisions and actions have been intentional and informed by data and science,” he said.

President Bio further emphasised that before and immediately after the outbreak his government set up a scientific and technical advisory team to regularly meet and make decisions predicated on real-time epidemiological and scientific data. He said they also set up a situation room to aggregate surveillance and contact tracing data on a daily basis and developed protocols by taking into consideration the worst-case scenarios.

For More Enquiries
State House Media and Communications Unit
+23276758764/+23278394949
[email protected]

Previous articleSierra Leone Roads Authority Public Notice On Old Railway Line Bridge In Brookfields
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

NewsSierra Network - 0

APRM Impressed with Sierra Leone’s Handling of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Encourages other Regional Member States to Adopt the Model

Presidential Lodge, Hill Station, Freetown, Monday 30 November 2020 - Head of Delegation of the African Peer...
Read more
Blog

Sierra Leone Roads Authority Public Notice On Old Railway Line Bridge In Brookfields

Sierra Network - 0
SIERRA LEONE ROADS AUTHORITYPUBLIC NOTICE The Ministry of Works and Public Assets (MWPA) and the Sierra Leone Roads Authority...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update30th November 20201 New Case2412 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

First Lady Fatima Bio vows to amplify her work in 2021

Sierra Network - 0
H. E. Fatima Bio vows to amplify her work in 2021 Her Excellency Fatima Maada Bio, the First Lady...
Read more
News

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Recognises AfDB, DfID Support to Electricity Expansion to Bo and Kenema, Assures of Similar Projects Across the Country

Sierra Network - 0
Bo City, Southern Province, Saturday 28 November 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has recognised the support from the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Recognises AfDB, DfID Support to Electricity Expansion to Bo and Kenema, Assures of Similar Projects Across the Country

News Sierra Network - 0
Bo City, Southern Province, Saturday 28 November 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has recognised the support from the...
Read more

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Launches Bo-Kenema Network Rehabilitation and Expansion Project, Emphasises Energy Supply to National Development

News Sierra Network - 0
Kenema City, Eastern Province, Friday 27 November 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has launched the Bo-Kenema Network Rehabilitation...
Read more

DSTI Will Use Drones To Revolutionize Sierra Leone’s Medical Supply Chain

Blog Sierra Network - 0
The Directorate of Science, Technology and Innovation - DSTI will be using Drones to revolutionize #SierraLeone's medical supply chain with the support of the Bill...
Read more

President Julius Maada Bio Launches Skills Development Fund, Targeting 1,660 Beneficiaries in Two Districts

News Sierra Network - 0
Segbewema, Kailahun District, Eastern Province, Monday 23 November, 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has presented a cheque of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Roads Authority Public Notice On Old Railway Line Bridge...

Sierra Network - 0