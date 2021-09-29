Approximately 1.1% of the country’s total population are fully vaccinated – VP Juldeh Jalloh

Approximately 1.1% of the country’s total population àre fully vaccinated and 325000 have received at least one dose~VP Juldeh

To achieve the goal of vaccinating 70% of the world’s population by 2022 global leaders need to accelerate equity in vaccine distribution ~Dr Juldeh Jalloh at White House COVID summit

In order for us to reach the vaccination target of vaccinating 70% of the population by UNGA 2022, we must find an equitable and effective global distribution strategy – VP Juldeh Jalloh at the Global COVID 19 Summit.