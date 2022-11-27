Apologies for the misinformation – Vickie Remoe

I saw news and a tweet from @sierraeyesalone (now deleted) that the President was in Qatar for a working visit. It was the basis of my tweet. @Keketoma_Sandi but your amateur and insecure response is duly noted.

It was the basis of my tweet.@Keketoma_Sandi but your amateur and insecure response is duly noted. https://t.co/muuglyKW5F pic.twitter.com/yq7lIjynqd — Vickie Remoe (@VickieRemoe) November 27, 2022

This article that I saw today reporting the President was in Doha, is actually false.

The President is in Freetown and sadly not on a working visit to Qatar during the World Cup.

Apologies for the misinformation. Gulf Times reposted the article today and it ended in my Google feed. The original date of the visit was back in June.