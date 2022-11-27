19.1 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, November 28, 2022
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Apologies for the misinformation – Vickie Remoe

By Sierra Network
390
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

I saw news and a tweet from @sierraeyesalone (now deleted) that the President was in Qatar for a working visit. It was the basis of my tweet. @Keketoma_Sandi but your amateur and insecure response is duly noted.

This article that I saw today reporting the President was in Doha, is actually false.

The President is in Freetown and sadly not on a working visit to Qatar during the World Cup.

Apologies for the misinformation. Gulf Times reposted the article today and it ended in my Google feed. The original date of the visit was back in June.

Previous articleWhere Is President Bio? Vickie Remoe Says Qatar And Yusuf Keketoma Says, Sierra Leone
Next articleALARMING!!!! Mobile Operators to Cease Operations in Remote Areas
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

BlogSierra Network -

ALARMING!!!! Mobile Operators to Cease Operations in Remote Areas

Due to the increase in Management cost, this medium has been reliable informed that mobile companies operating in Sierra...
- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

ALARMING!!!! Mobile Operators to Cease Operations in Remote Areas

Sierra Network - 0