Monday, October 5, 2020
Apologies For Not Going LIVE On Day 1 – Big Sister

By Sierra Network
On behalf of our management and production team, we wish to express our sincerest apologies to our supporters and fans, in Sierra Leone and around the world, for not coming on live last night (4th October), as scheduled. This was due to our error, a failure by our production team, to meet COVID-19 regulations and, tourism ministry dispensations on indoor gatherings for an event the size of ours. We are sorry for ruining a portion of your weekend’s entertainment.

While all foreign contestants were certified Covid-19-free, we regretfully mixed the dates up on securing tests for home-based contestants. Accepted, this is a major glitch and we offer no excuses but our sincerest apologies. Considering the importance of the issue, we ought to have sawed that up, in good time.
We also wish to express our regrets in not bringing a statement out sooner. We were consumed by decision making as time sped out of feasibility.

We beg of you, to excuse us. We were contemplating and weighing the validity of introducing our contestants in instalments, to fulfil last night’s programming. In the end, we determined that for productional value, we cannot open a Sierra Leonean event without participants within the country. And, especially because the show’s primary purpose is Women Empowerment, we want to give every woman a fair introduction to express their qualities.

In the interest of clarity and Fair-play, we wish to inform the general public that not going live last night was not down to any form of sabotage as some have suggested. Or for that matter a lack of technical proficiency by our broadcaster, the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC). We stress, the reason for not going live was a failure to meet public health compliance for which we, and only we, are to blame.

Subject of course, to health ministry clearance, the plan is to go live tonight.
Bss2

#nowomannocry ❤️

Previous articleFormer President Koroma’s Meeting With The Anti-Corruption Commission POSTPONED
Next articleMinister of Agriculture Dennis Vandi And Others Asked To “Step Aside”
