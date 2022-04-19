APC’s Impugned NAC Committee “Praises” Ernest Bai Koroma BUT GOD IS NOT MOCKED!

By APC Comrade Sylvia Olayinka Blyden.

The dubious and shadily operated National Advisory Committee (NAC) of my party, the main opposition All Peoples Congress (APC) party, has, in an Easter 2022 press release, said it is endorsing the decision of the now-disgraced, purported APC Chairman & Leader Ernest Bai Koroma to finally step down from position of his dictatorial grip of APC.

Both Koroma and all his NAC members are facing serious litigation at the High Court questioning their legitimacy.

Meanwhile, many APC members continue to blame Koroma and the impugned NAC for muzzling APC off from performing its duties as the legitimate democratic opposition voice over the past 4 years. The SILENCE of Koroma and the APC at critical points have been shameful and dangerous. The silence was however deliberate and self-serving.

Many APC people firmly believe that Koroma has been under blackmail from the government over money laundering and corruption criminal issues hence they believe he has cut a deal with 🌴SLPP and President Julius Maada Bio for Koroma to water down the effectiveness of APC as the Democratic Opposition.

Ernest Koroma has denied this but he cannot give explanation for why he has muzzled APC at critical times when the voice of the Democratic Opposition had needed to be heard. Who is he fooling? Only the Fools really.

Now that Ernest Koroma has greatly weakened the APC administrative structures so that only his handpicked Stooges and Weaklings, occupy virtually all strategic, key administrative positions, Koroma is jumping Ship. After 4 years of maliciously holding on to the APC Leadership and weakening the party’s administrative structures, Koroma is jumping Ship.

Now that Ernest Bai Koroma, using undemocratic means and illegitimate delegates, has created a new APC Constitution where bona-fide APC Stalwarts are left without party membership of validity of up to one year, Koroma is jumping Ship. So it is mostly his stooges who hold APC party cards.

This means that it is mostly hand-picked stooges of Ernest Bai Koroma who have membership cards of more than one year validity – so only mostly they can now vote inside the APC under the new Constitution.

Koroma is jumping Ship but he is leaving the Ship very much weakened administratively so him and the ones inside 🌴SLPP who are controlling him and Others as they SELL-GAME, will have a say in the outcome of any internal election held inside the APC.

⛔‼️Ernest Bai Koroma and his Sell Game partners are however behaving as if they are smarter than God Almighty. Yes, they think they are so smart that they can outsmart God.

However, I strongly believe and I have foreseen that God will show the APC Betrayers and their SLPP🌴 master controllers that God is Omnipotent. God is not mocked.

Ernest Koroma and all the SELL GAME Plots against the APC’s Democratic Opposition strength are like mere flies in the eyes of God. When God gets ready to free the people of the APC, it will be spectacular to watch.

Let the impugned NAC praise Ernest Koroma’s betrayal and treachery all they like. When God gets ready to assert Good over Evil, it will be brilliant and so spectacular.

Mark my words. God is not mocked.

Feel free to reshare.

I drop my pen.

©️ Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden OOR

Tuesday April 19th 2022.