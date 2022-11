High Court Judge, Justice Adrian Fisher has slammed an injunction restraining all Parties, ITGC, including the Chairman and Secretary from carrying out any activity regarding ITGC pending the final determination of the Ruling in Contempt proceedings. IGP ordered to effect arrest.

High Court Judge, Justice Adrian Fisher has slammed an injunction restraining all Parties, ITGC, including the Chairman and Secretary from carrying out any activity regarding ITGC pending the final determination of the Ruling in Contempt proceedings.

IGP ordered to effect arrest. pic.twitter.com/PJq6EIcVR8 — Judiciary of Sierra Leone (@JudiciaryofSL) November 19, 2022