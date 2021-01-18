APC Set to Hold Conventions & National Delegates Conference in Six Months

By Foday Moriba Conteh

In a Press Release, dated 14th January 2021, issued out by the All People’s Congress (APC) Party and signed by Amb. Dr Alhaji Osman Foday Yansaneh, the National Secretary General of the APC, it was stated that whereas the mandate given to the Leadership of the APC Party at the National Delegates Conference (NDC) in Makeni in October 2017 ended in October 2020 and whereas pursuant to Article 6.10.11.1 of the 5th December 1995 APC Constitution, Conventions and National Delegates Conference of the Party were rescheduled to commence between 16th January to 21st February 2021, however cognizant of the extenuating circumstances which are posing challenges for the holding of conventions leading to the National Delegates Conference, which include the COVID-19 Pandemic and the State of Public Health Emergency, Notice is hereby given by the National Advisory Committee (NAC) that pursuant to Article 6.10.11.1 of the 5th December 1995 APC Constitution, Conventions and National Delegates Conference of the Party are rescheduled to hold within the next six months (180 days) with effect from 15th January, 2021 to 15th July, 2021.

Again it was enshrined in the Press Release that the aforementioned period shall consider the commencement of the following activities of the Party: Firstly, an Emergency National Delegates Conference for the adoption of the new draft constitution by which time it is hoped the court matter would have been withdrawn as per a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) signed and witnessed between the NRM and the Party.

Additionally, it was maintained that the new constitution, when approved by the NDC, would be popularized to enable the party to hold Conventions and National Delegates Conference under the said new constitution.

Furthermore, that NAC shall communicate the specific time line of events including dates for the election of the National officers and the Presidential Candidate of the Party and endorse the Running mate in due course.

Finally, that NAC hereby further directs that the current Executives at all levels from Constituency to the National would remain in place and that all existing Party Leadership shall continue in office until the Conventions and or National Delegates Conference are held.

It was highlighted that already the Political Parties Registration Commission has been informed accordingly.

