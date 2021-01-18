21.3 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, January 18, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

APC Set to Hold Conventions & National Delegates Conference in Six Months

By Sierra Network
220
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Minister Of Lands Dr. Dennis Sandi FIRED..

Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 8 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 25 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update18th January 20218 New Cases3014 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

CSOs Urge Parliament to Act Decisively on 2019 Audit Report

By Foday Moriba Conteh A consortium of Civil Society Organizations comprising Budget Advocacy Network...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

By Foday Moriba Conteh

In a Press Release, dated 14th January 2021, issued out by the All People’s Congress (APC) Party and signed by Amb. Dr Alhaji Osman Foday Yansaneh, the National Secretary General of the APC, it was stated that whereas the mandate given to the Leadership of the APC Party at the National Delegates Conference (NDC) in Makeni in October 2017 ended in October 2020 and whereas pursuant to Article 6.10.11.1 of the 5th December 1995 APC Constitution, Conventions and National Delegates Conference of the Party were rescheduled to commence between 16th January to 21st February 2021, however cognizant of the extenuating circumstances which are posing challenges for the holding of conventions leading to the National Delegates Conference, which include the COVID-19 Pandemic and the State of Public Health Emergency, Notice is hereby given by the National Advisory Committee (NAC) that pursuant to Article 6.10.11.1 of the 5th December 1995 APC Constitution, Conventions and National Delegates Conference of the Party are rescheduled to hold within the next six months (180 days) with effect from 15th January, 2021 to 15th July, 2021.

Again it was enshrined in the Press Release that the aforementioned period shall consider the commencement of the following activities of the Party: Firstly, an Emergency National Delegates Conference for the adoption of the new draft constitution by which time it is hoped the court matter would have been withdrawn as per a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) signed and witnessed between the NRM and the Party.

Additionally, it was maintained that the new constitution, when approved by the NDC, would be popularized to enable the party to hold Conventions and National Delegates Conference under the said new constitution.

Furthermore, that NAC shall communicate the specific time line of events including dates for the election of the National officers and the Presidential Candidate of the Party and endorse the Running mate in due course.

Finally, that NAC hereby further directs that the current Executives at all levels from Constituency to the National would remain in place and that all existing Party Leadership shall continue in office until the Conventions and or National Delegates Conference are held.

It was highlighted that already the Political Parties Registration Commission has been informed accordingly.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleSierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Attends Inauguration Service of National Pentecostal Fellowship
Next articleSubmit 2019 Audit Report Implementation Plan in 3 Weeks Or… – Financial Secretary Orders Vote Controllers
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 8 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 25 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update18th January 20218 New Cases3014 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

CSOs Urge Parliament to Act Decisively on 2019 Audit Report

Sierra Network - 0
By Foday Moriba Conteh A consortium of Civil Society Organizations comprising Budget Advocacy Network (BAN), Center for Accountability and...
Read more
Blog

FAO & Stakeholders Validate Report on Impacts of COVID-19 on Agriculture

Sierra Network - 0
The Assistant Country Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in Sierra Leone in Charge of Programs,...
Read more
Blog

Submit 2019 Audit Report Implementation Plan in 3 Weeks Or… – Financial Secretary Orders Vote Controllers

Sierra Network - 0
On January 14th, 2021 the Financial Secretary, Sahr Lahai Jusu, while addressing Vote Controllers at his George Street Office, sternly gave them...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Minister Of Lands Dr. Dennis Sandi FIRED..

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more

CSOs Urge Parliament to Act Decisively on 2019 Audit Report

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Foday Moriba Conteh A consortium of Civil Society Organizations comprising Budget Advocacy Network (BAN), Center for Accountability and...
Read more

FAO & Stakeholders Validate Report on Impacts of COVID-19 on Agriculture

Blog Sierra Network - 0
The Assistant Country Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in Sierra Leone in Charge of Programs,...
Read more

Submit 2019 Audit Report Implementation Plan in 3 Weeks Or… – Financial Secretary Orders Vote Controllers

Blog Sierra Network - 0
On January 14th, 2021 the Financial Secretary, Sahr Lahai Jusu, while addressing Vote Controllers at his George Street Office, sternly gave them...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Minister Of Lands Dr. Dennis Sandi FIRED..

Sierra Network - 0