APC Resolves Not to Appeal Justice Fisher’s Ruling

By Foday Moriba Conteh

Since the court ruling by Justice Adrian Fisher, which spelt out the dissolution of the APC Party National Executive to give way to the setting up a 21-Man Interim Committee to be instituted by Alfred Peter Conteh and Minority Parliamentary Leader, Hon. Chernor Maju Bah aka Chericoco, which will subsequently set up another Committee to conduct lower tier elections to culminate into a National Delegates Conference that will elect the National Executive, tongues have been wagging and lots of speculations made as to what will be the reaction of the main opposition party. Some were saying it will be challenged as the learned Judge does not have the mandate to arrive at such a decision.

In order to strategize and map the way forward, the outgoing National Executive of the main opposition All Peoples Congress (APC) met recently at the party headquarters on Old Railway Line, Brookfields, in Freetown where it was unanimously agreed not Appeal against the court ruling.

The out gone National Secretary General, Ambassador Alhaji Osman Foday Yansaneh, stated that after a closer and careful study of the ruling by the party’s Legal Team it was decided that the party will go on with the implementation of the ruling instead of filing an appeal against the judgment.

He allayed fears fuelled by rumours by stating that the party has no major split but rather the ruling has brought in more unity among the rank and file of the party hierarchy.

Ambassador Foday Yansaneh also revealed that all the dissolved chairpersons and other executive members have agreed to vacate their positions.

On his part, the outgoing National Youth League President, Bai Mamoud Bangura said it is not the first time for the court to dissolve the APC executive, noting that when such actions are taken against the APC the party always win general elections.

According to Lawyer Timbo explained some of the roles and responsibilities handed over to the 21-Man ITGC. He said despite being removed from his office, the outgoing Secretary General still has right to work with the 21-Man Committee as and when needed.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper