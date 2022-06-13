APC Interim Chairman & Secretary Draw Daggers Over Mandates

By Amin Kef-Ranger

In a correspondence dated 10th June 2022 written by the Secretary and Head of the Secretariat – Interim Transitional Governance Committee (ITGC), Hon. Abdul Kargbo, and addressed to the Chairman – Interim Transitional Governance Committee (ITGC), Alfred Peter Conteh, with the caption “Subject: RE: Press Statement Dated 10th June 2022” it was stated that he is writing to refer a Press Statement dated 10th June 2022 signed by the Chairman – Interim Transitional Governance Committee (ITGC) and purportedly published for and on behalf of the Party’s Interim Transitional Governance Committee (ITGC).

He continued that he wishes to draw his attention to the judgement of Hon. Adrian Fisher J. dated 28 April 2022.

According to him, pursuant to Paragraph 90 (10) of the said judgment, it is ordered as follows:

“The ITGC shall have overall responsibility for manning the affairs of the Party until the National Delegates Conference…”.

He added that Paragraph 90(10) (6) further states: “In order to achieve unity within the Party, decisions of the ITGC shall be by simple majority”.

The Secretary and Head of the Secretariat – Interim Transitional Governance Committee (ITGC) stated that his (the Chairman – Interim Transitional Governance Committee) publication of the said press statement without the expressed approval of the Committee is a deliberate attempt to not only violate the said orders of the Judge, but to also bring the Committee into disrepute and deter the transition process of the Party.

He underscored that similarly, members of the Committee consider the said Press Statement as disingenuous to the unity and smooth running of the affairs of the Party when it states among others the following:

That “…all standing committees are suspended until further notice”, that, “the general membership and the public are advised to direct all correspondences entreaties, and donations to the Chairman ITGC in accordance with Paragraph 75 (1)”.

He maintained that for clarity, Paragraph 75(1) states:

“The Plaintiff shall nominate 9 persons into the Committee, one of whom shall be the Chairman.”

In his interpretation, that paragraph only provides that the plaintiff, nominate 9 persons into the Committee one of whom shall be the Chairman.

He said nowhere in the judgment does it confer on him any special powers to singlehandedly take decisions for the Committee.

“Be reminded that on the 18th May 2022, you chaired the Committee meeting in which the Secretary and Head of Secretariat was elected, and the Committee further voted for the establishment of all five sub committees of the ITGC,” he made a reference adding that those actions are not only ill-informed but are also in blatant disregard and violation of Paragraph 90(10) (6) of the orders of the Court.

He furthered that additionally, the Committee inherited details of bank accounts information of the party and had changed signatories to the said Bank Accounts from the former Leadership to the Committee.

The Secretary and Head of the Secretariat – Interim Transitional Governance Committee (ITGC) also stated that advising the membership of the Party and the public to direct all correspondences, entreaties, and donations to the Chairman ITGC and not through the established Party accounts goes against the decisions of the Committee and the principles of transparency and accountability.

He pointed out that it is strange and outrageous for him as the Chairman, who took the Party to Court (in his view) for failing to adhere to democratic principles have in that press release, exhibited the attributes of a dictator.

The Secretary and Head of the Secretariat – Interim Transitional Governance Committee (ITGC) said in view of the foregoing, he wishes to inform him that the contents therein are misleading and that the ITGC had at no time met to sanction such a press statement and hence do not represent the views of the Committee.

He maintained that at trying times like these, he is entreating him to focus on the execution of the Orders of the Court for a smooth transition of the Party including the Committee’s urgent response to the PPRC’s clarification request.

Copies of the correspondence were sent to the ITGC Committee Members, the PPRC Chairman and the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament – APC.

