Any person who interferes in criminal investigations without lawful justification shall be arrested and will face the due process of the Law – Attorney-General

It has come to the notice of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice that certain public officers and individuals are in the habit of interfering with police officers in the course of criminal investigations.

Police officers are entitled to carry out their duties without interference and intimidation from public officers and members of the public.

Members of the public are hereby informed that interference with Police

Officers in the course of criminal investigations is unlawful and could

constitute an offence of perverting the course of Justice, which carries a

sentence of life imprisonment.

Any person who interferes in criminal investigations without lawful justification shall be arrested and will face the due process of the Law.

Dated this 11h day of May 2020.

Dr Priscilla Schwartz

Attorney-General and Minister of Justice.