ANTI-CORRUPTION COURT MARKS 2ND YEAR WITH 20 CONVICTIONS

Thursday, 9th December, 2021: The Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court of Sierra Leone has today marked its second year since its establishment by the Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards, on Monday 9th December 2019.

The rationale for setting up this Division was to ensure that crimes that fall under this category are concluded in an effective, expeditious and transparent manner.

Since the setting up of the Anti-Corruption Division, it has two Courts of First Instance and an independent Registry for all corruption cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

“ In line with the ongoing reforms, I created two specialised and fully automated Courtrooms, Anti-Corruption Courts No. 5 and 6, specifically designated for the hearing of ACC cases. A specialised and fully digitalised and functional Registry was also created at the Main Law Courts Building, Siaka Stevens Street in Freetown. I have also recruited Five support staff to service the Courts,” said Hon. Chief Justice Edwards.

Presently, there are Seven Judges sitting on ACC cases.

The Judiciary wishes to inform the general public that since the establishment of the Anti-Corruption Courts, a total of 47 cases have been processed to date. Of the highlighted number, 23 cases have been completed, with adjudication ongoing on the remaining 24. Of the completed cases, 20 persons were found guilty. Some of which have been ordered to pay money into the consolidated fund. A total of Four Billion, Three Hundred and Thirty-Eight Million, Four Hundred and Ninety-Two Leones (Le 4,338,492,00,000,000) was generated from convictions/fines.

In just two years of establishment, cases alleging corruption by corrupt officials are being concluded in an expeditious and transparent manner. This has been very noticeable in the sub-region with the recent visit of the Gambian Solicitor General, Hussein Thomasi, and his team who remarked that, “we are impressed with the reforms at the Sierra Leone Judiciary and the support to the Anti-Corruption Commission in the fight against Corruption.”

