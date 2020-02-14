Anti-Corruption Commission Signs Memorandum Of Understanding With Assets Commission

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Wednesday 12th February, 2020, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Assets and Government Property Commission (NAGPC) at its 3 Gloucester Street Office in Freetown. The MoU outlines commitment to joint-engagement and partnership between the two institutions. The move is geared towards facilitating the smooth accomplishment of the mandates of the two institutions in ensuring the best use, monitoring, management and disposal of properties and assets of the Government of Sierra Leone and foster cooperation and collaboration between the two institutions

In his statement, Deputy Commissioner of ACC, Augustine Foday-Ngobie, expressed his appreciation for the efforts of public institutions in forging a workable relationship with the ACC. He said that the mandate of the ACC is to provide leadership in the fight against corruption. *“The ACC is ready to work with any institution in the fight against corruption,”* the ACC Deputy Commissioner said.

Mr. Ngobie described the signing ceremony as another milestone for the two institutions. He said that the ACC has been protecting and recovering government properties, noting that in 2019 the Commission recovered a hotel building which was handed over to the Government. He said the Commission appreciates the partnership, hoping that the two institutions will stand out and work for the good of Sierra Leone.

The Commissioner of NAGPC Abu Hindolo Moseray said his institution has a mandate to establish a National Assets Register, to make provision for the control and identification of all national assets and Government’s property, to provide for the maintenance and improvement of such property and the monitoring of their use or disposal. He said however that the Act that establishes the Commission does not make provision for punitive measures to be taken against defaulters. He said the MoU with the ACC is important because they (the ACC) have the powers to prosecute any person who misuses or misappropriates Government assets and property. He added that as a nation, there is need to do more in managing the assets and property of the State efficiently and effectively.

The ceremony was chaired by Patrick Sandi, Director of Public Education and Outreach ACC, while the citation marking the signing of the MoU was read by Koma Gandy-Williams, ACC’s Assistant Information Officer.

© Outreach Unit-ACC