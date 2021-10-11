Anti Corruption Commission Presents Annual Report to Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio

State House, Freetown, Monday 11 October 2021 – Commissioner of the Anti Corruption Commission, ACC, Francis Ben Kaifala Esq, has presented the annual report for 2020 to His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, as required by the AC Act of 2008 as amended.

Be his presentation, the Commissioner said he was meeting the President with senior management of the Commission to hand over the report on their activities for the year under review.

“Your Excellency, even with COVID-19, we continue to do our work for the people of Sierra Leone. We thank you for your support and we are appreciative of it. On behalf of the Commission, I hereby now present to you the 2020 annual report. Thank you very much,” he concluded.

The President thanked members of the ACC for what he said was a statutory requirement for them to present an annual report, adding that Sierra Leone was being recognised internationally for the tremendous work that they were doing.

He, therefore, encouraged the Commissioner and his team to continue the fight, which he noted, was a very difficult one but expressed hope that it would be worthwhile for the benefit of the country.

“You are only beginning now but you have done great work. Your work has been acknowledged around the world. I, therefore, encourage you to continue on that path,” he urged.

President Julius Maada Bio further stated that the work of the ACC was important because it would instil fear in those citizens who engaged in corruption with impunity.

