Another Ship: U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk Docked At Freetown Port

By Sierra Network
Welcome to Freetown U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk! We’re excited to welcome another ship to the port this week.

The USCGC Mohawk will be in town for a few days. Following this port visit, the crew of the Mohawk will partner with the Sierra Leone Maritime Wing on joint operations at sea, as part of the U.S.-Sierra Leone joint operations and training to support our common goal of ensuring security, safety and freedom of navigation at sea. Maritime security is critical for Africa’s prosperity and access to global markets. -US Embassy Sierra Leone

