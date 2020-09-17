…..And you get upset because I said we are on honeymoon please get a life – First Lady Fatima Bio

Helping people maintained their jobs is very important to me so that is more the reason I keep on using my page to give people subject matter.

In journalism for you to remain relevant you must at all times produced a topic or a story to create headlines.

Looking forward to the comments and analysis from all angles.

JMB and FMB Noh to me boh nah Allah. All praises and thanks belong to him So don’t blame me I am not responsible for your predicament.

Send me part of the salary at least for helping you drive the process forward.

You- He is sick

Me- Silence

You- He is in a wheelchair/wheelbarrow 😜

Me- Silence

You- He is dead

Me- Honeymoon

and you get upset because I said we are on honeymoon please get a life

Don’t you know he is a father, brother, uncle cousin, and grandad to many? When you try to upset them with your lies

Don’t you know he has people that depend on him when you peddle your lies?

My husband was mine before he became president and I will celebrate him when and where I want.

What you don’t wish on yourself don’t wish it for others the hearts are all the same and it feels just like yours.

Come and join us if you think he is sick or dead.

Boh dis Nah Passmak.

Now come and tell me other First Ladies don’t talk like this I will remind you also that other nations don’t wish their president dead out of political hatred that is the reason other First Ladies don’t talk like this.