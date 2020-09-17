21.9 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, September 17, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

…..And you get upset because I said we are on honeymoon please get a life – First Lady Fatima Bio

By Sierra Network
253
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

…..And you get upset because I said we are on honeymoon please get a life – First Lady Fatima Bio

Helping people maintained their jobs is very important to me so that is more the reason I...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

If you always keep grudges, you will end up having stretch marks on your heart – Says First Lady Fatima Bio

if you always keep grudges, you ll end up having stretch marks on your heart💔.
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 6 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update16th September 20207 Cases2133 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Helping people maintained their jobs is very important to me so that is more the reason I keep on using my page to give people subject matter.

In journalism for you to remain relevant you must at all times produced a topic or a story to create headlines.

Looking forward to the comments and analysis from all angles.

JMB and FMB Noh to me boh nah Allah. All praises and thanks belong to him So don’t blame me I am not responsible for your predicament.

Send me part of the salary at least for helping you drive the process forward.

You- He is sick

Me- Silence

You- He is in a wheelchair/wheelbarrow 😜

Me- Silence

You- He is dead

Me- Honeymoon

and you get upset because I said we are on honeymoon please get a life

Don’t you know he is a father, brother, uncle cousin, and grandad to many? When you try to upset them with your lies

Don’t you know he has people that depend on him when you peddle your lies?

My husband was mine before he became president and I will celebrate him when and where I want.

What you don’t wish on yourself don’t wish it for others the hearts are all the same and it feels just like yours.

Come and join us if you think he is sick or dead.

Boh dis Nah Passmak.

Now come and tell me other First Ladies don’t talk like this I will remind you also that other nations don’t wish their president dead out of political hatred that is the reason other First Ladies don’t talk like this.

Previous articleIf you always keep grudges, you will end up having stretch marks on your heart – Says First Lady Fatima Bio
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

…..And you get upset because I said we are on honeymoon please get a life – First Lady Fatima Bio

Helping people maintained their jobs is very important to me so that is more the reason I...
Read more
Blog

If you always keep grudges, you will end up having stretch marks on your heart – Says First Lady Fatima Bio

Sierra Network - 0
if you always keep grudges, you ll end up having stretch marks on your heart💔. “To us, family means...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 6 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update16th September 20207 Cases2133 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

JUSTICE UNDER LOCKDOWN By CHRDI Human Rights and Policy Brief

Sierra Network - 0
Justice has got to be open. It is a fundamental part of our democracy. It has to be visible but in a...
Read more
Blog

Chief Minister Sells Harvested Rice at Le200,000 for 50kg

Sierra Network - 0
Chief Minister in his 444 acres of farm landProfessor David John Francis, Chief Minister, has embarked on agriculture productivity in line with...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

If you always keep grudges, you will end up having stretch marks on your heart – Says First Lady Fatima Bio

Blog Sierra Network - 0
if you always keep grudges, you ll end up having stretch marks on your heart💔. “To us, family means...
Read more

JUSTICE UNDER LOCKDOWN By CHRDI Human Rights and Policy Brief

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Justice has got to be open. It is a fundamental part of our democracy. It has to be visible but in a...
Read more

Chief Minister Sells Harvested Rice at Le200,000 for 50kg

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Chief Minister in his 444 acres of farm landProfessor David John Francis, Chief Minister, has embarked on agriculture productivity in line with...
Read more

Vice President Juldeh Jalloh Highlights Strong Political Will to Decentralization Process

Blog Sierra Network - 0
The Vice President, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, has reiterated that Government is committed to push the decentralization process forward. He furthered how...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

If you always keep grudges, you will end up having stretch...

Sierra Network - 0