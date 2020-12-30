21.6 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Updated:

An Urgent Appeal – Help save the Life of Baby Blessings Abu – The Sick Pikin Project

By Sierra Network
174
0

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Update on Blessing Finda Abu

Since the 15th of December 2020 when we started the campaign to raise funds for Blessing Finda Abu we have been able to raise the following :

USD 2,450
Leones 8Million Leones

We are racing for USD 15,000 so that we can save the life of Blessing.

Her condition is deteriorating and as she continues to ensure uncountable amount of pain. Her parents are tired and weird from baby sitting and mental draining as they watch their only child cry endlessly about pain?

We are humbly reaching out to everyone to please ask for your helping hand. It is getting more crucial as the days go by.

Please let us save Blessing’s life,

Please remember to donate as our religious books teaches us.

Mathew 25: 40 “The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’

Sharing Your Love. “Never will you attain the good [reward] until you spend [in the way of Allah ] from that which you love. And whatever you spend – indeed, Allah is Knowing of it” [Quran 3:92].

Please let’s not wait for her to die. Let’s act now.

Let’s cultivate Love 
 
Call or WhatsApp +23276722736, 088230000, 076793010

Visit: www.sickpikin.org

An Urgent Appeal- Help save the Life of Baby Blessings Abu

Baby Blessing Finda Abu is a 4-years old girl who accidentally swallowed her earring after her class teacher saw her playing with it in her mouth and slapped her and that caused her to accidentally swallow it.

We now have Blessing admitted in the hospital for management while we try to raise the needed funds for a rigid bronchoscopy or a Video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery which will cost about $ 15,000 for the surgery, travel, accommodation, feeding and visa.

Blessing’s condition needs urgent action otherwise will cause her lungs to elapse and further her complications.

We are therefore kindly asking Kind hearted individuals, institutions and groups to please donate and help save baby Baby Blessing Finda Abu.

Donate and help give her a reason to live.

Let’s cultivate Love

Call or Whatsapp +232 76 76722736 or +232 88230000

Visit: www.sickpikin.org

Previous articleIAFRIKA-SL LTD – AFRO ZONE & UP-FRONT AFRIQUE COMING SOON
Next articlePASSPORTS Of ALL INBOUND Passengers Shall Be WITHHELD Starting….
