21.4 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Amnesty International Condemns Rape & Death of Five Year Old Girl

By Sierra Network
138
0

Must Read

NewsSierra Network - 0

Ministry Of Finance Paid Over Le 31.4 Billion Of Outstanding End Of Service Benefits To Former President, Vice President And Others

https://snradio.net/government-disbursed-le33-4bn-to-former-president-vice-president-and-all-political-appointees-in-the-previous-govt/
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 23 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 18 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Leone Registered 23 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 18 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

ACC CONCLUDES INVESTIGATION INTO CORRUPTION ALLEGATION OF MISAPPROPRIATION OF PUBLIC FUNDS MEANT TO CUSHION THE EFFECT OF THE THREE DAYS LOCKDOWN IN MAY 2020

ACC CONCLUDES INVESTIGATION INTO CORRUPTION ALLEGATION OF MISAPPROPRIATION OF PUBLIC FUNDS MEANT TO CUSHION THE EFFECT OF...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Marta Colomer, Amnesty International Acting Deputy Regional Director for West and Central Africa in reaction to the recent protest that erupted in the country in the wake of the rape and death of a five year old daughter said:
“The outpouring of rage following this horrific crime shows that people in Sierra Leona have had enough of impunity for perpetrators of sexual abuse of children and gender-based violence. All too often, survivors of sexual violence struggle to access justice, health care, legal aid and counselling.

The authorities in Sierra Leone must bring those responsible for the rape and murder of this little girl to justice in fair trials and send a clear message that gender-based violence will not be tolerated.

“The authorities in Sierra Leone must bring those responsible for the rape and murder of this little girl to justice in fair trials and send a clear message that gender-based violence will not be tolerated.

“The Government must also commit to longer-term reform of the justice system, as well as sustainable funding for children and women’s rights organisations, with a view to eradicating violence and abuse, and addressing harmful gender stereotypes and myths around sexual violence.”

It could be recalled that there was an outpouring of outrage and consternation on social media and in the streets in Sierra Leone, following reports of the death of the five-year-old girl named Kadija. According to an autopsy, Kadija died as a result of complications from injuries sustained when she was raped.

Her family disclosed her name and provided photos and confirmed that she died on 17 June 2020. The Police Criminal Investigation department said two people are in custody.

Sexual violence against women and girls is widespread in Sierra Leone. According to the Rainbo Initiative, there were 3,137 and 3,695 cases of sexual violence in 2018 and 2019 respectively. On 19 February 2019, President Bio declared “a State of Public Emergency over rape and sexual violence”. The announcement came amid growing outrage following a series of cases involving minors. On 19 June 2019, the Parliament revoked the measure.

On the 19 September, the Parliament finally passed the Sexual Offences Amendment Act. This new legislation provides that all trials for sexual offence cases will proceed to the High Court without having to be heard in a Magistrate’s Court to determine the sufficiency of evidence. The law also prescribes life imprisonment as a maximum penalty for perpetrators of rape of a child.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleNewspaper Editors Raise Objections to IMC 2020 Bill
Next articleEight Presidential Nominees Approved by Parliament
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

NewsSierra Network - 0

Ministry Of Finance Paid Over Le 31.4 Billion Of Outstanding End Of Service Benefits To Former President, Vice President And Others

https://snradio.net/government-disbursed-le33-4bn-to-former-president-vice-president-and-all-political-appointees-in-the-previous-govt/
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 23 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 18 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
Sierra Leone Registered 23 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 18 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Read more
News

ACC CONCLUDES INVESTIGATION INTO CORRUPTION ALLEGATION OF MISAPPROPRIATION OF PUBLIC FUNDS MEANT TO CUSHION THE EFFECT OF THE THREE DAYS LOCKDOWN IN MAY 2020

Sierra Network - 0
ACC CONCLUDES INVESTIGATION INTO CORRUPTION ALLEGATION OF MISAPPROPRIATION OF PUBLIC FUNDS MEANT TO CUSHION THE EFFECT OF THE THREE DAYS LOCKDOWN IN...
Read more
News

Sierra Leone’s New Chief of Defence Staff, Joint-Force Commander Subscribe to Oath of Office at State House

Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Monday 29 June 2020 - The new Chief of Defence Staff of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces,...
Read more
Blog

President Bio And The Successful Covid-19 Fight

Sierra Network - 0
By Finda Judith Ngaujah, Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications We have seen leaders capitulate under the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

President Bio And The Successful Covid-19 Fight

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Finda Judith Ngaujah, Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications We have seen leaders capitulate under the...
Read more

Canada Consul to Sierra Leone calls on Minister Tunis

Blog Sierra Network - 0
(MFAIC Press Office Freetown: Wednesday 25th June, 2020) The Honorary Consul of Canada to Sierra Leone, Mr. Kofie Macauley, on Thursday 25th...
Read more

Mines Minister Hands Over Geological Survey Data to DG of NMA

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger The Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources, Foday Rado Yokie, has officially handed over the World Bank...
Read more

Eight Presidential Nominees Approved by Parliament

Blog Sierra Network - 0
On Thursday 25th June 2020 Parliament extensively debated and approved the Second Report of the Third Session of its Committee on Appointments...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Ministry Of Finance Paid Over Le 31.4 Billion Of Outstanding End...

Sierra Network - 0