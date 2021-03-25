34.7 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, March 25, 2021
Ambassadors of America, Egypt and Gambia Present Letters of Credence to Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio

By Sierra Network
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

State House, Freetown, Wednesday 24 March 2021 – Ambassador of the United States of America, David Reimer, Ambassador of Egypt, Mohamed Mourin Mohamed Loutfy and Ambassador of Gambia, Allieu Kabba Jammeh, have today presented their letters of credence to His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio.

Sierra Leone and the United States of America have a long-standing bilateral relationship, which began with missionary activities in the 19th century. In 1959, the U.S. opened a consulate in Freetown and elevated it to embassy status when Sierra Leone gained independence in 1961. U.S-Sierra Leone relations today are cordial, with ethnic ties between groups in the two countries receiving increasing historical interest.

The relationship between The Gambia and Sierra Leone is not just a product of the two countries’ foreign relations or their diplomatic ties.

The relationship is historical, dating back to colonial days or even much earlier, before the advent of colonialism.

During the colonial days, The Gambia and Sierra Leone were administered together by the British. Since 1816, The Gambia was ruled under the crown colony system of colonialism with its administration answerable to the Governor in Sierra Leone.

The Gambian territory was governed from Sierra Leone from 1821 to 1843 and from 1866 to 1888. When the administration was attached to that of Sierra Leone in 1866, the Gambian executive and legislative councils were abolished.

Sierra Leone and Egypt have good ties, ranging from military and education. The two countries have enjoyed a long relationship, which started before Sierra Leone’s independence on 27 April 1961.

For More Enquiries:
State House Media and Communications Unit
[email protected]

Previous articleTerrible Fire At Susan’s Bay
Next articleSierra Network Charity Foundation Provided Financial Support to Sierra Leoneans in their January 2021 Annual Donation Drive
