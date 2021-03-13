33.1 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, March 13, 2021
Ambassador Sesay speaks on Sierra Leone’s Tourism Potentials

By Sierra Network
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, UAE, Rashid Sesay, has told a gathering in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, that Sierra Leone was a perfect destination for investment with huge potentials in tourism.

Speaking as the Grand Chief Patron at the Reflective Arts Gallery Exhibition in honor of the birthday of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, the Sierra Leone Envoy said that his government was using tourism and arts as a means of tapping into the potentials of youth, creating jobs and marketing its historical and cultural values to the world.

“Sierra Leone is blessed with wonderful beaches, historic and touristic sites for visitation and hospitable people ready to receive tourists from around the world. Our country is stable and peaceful to visit at anytime with a government that is very serious about creating the right environment for investment,” he noted.

Dr Nada Al Ameri, Founder of the Reflections Arts Gallery, said it was their honor to host Ambassador Sesay in recognition of the work of their Leader, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. She mentioned that they were ready to visit Sierra Leone to explore the tourism prospects and to collaborate with their counterparts in areas of shared interests.

“Your presence makes the difference with a special print to our upcoming projects in humanity to make strong bond between the Emirati and the Sierra Leonean cultures in strengthening cooperation with associations in arts education and many fields,” the creative visual arts designer said.

The Center is a creative hub established in 2017 to among other things, offer a range of arts programs, provide arts therapy tuition and organize interactive arts related events both locally and internationally.

For More Enquiries:
Mohamed Lamin Massaquoi
Information Attaché, United Arab Emirates
+971 50 208 9695
Email: [email protected]

Previous articleUN And Partners Register Visit To The Minister Of Health And Sanitation
