On July 16, Ambassador Maria Brewer, accompanied by U.S. Embassy colleagues Warren Carmichael, Albert Momoh, and Vanessa Charles, paid a call upon newly appointed Attorney General and Minister of Justice Anthony Brewah, along with senior staff of the Ministry of Justice; Deputy Minister of Justice – Umaru Napoleon Koroma esq, Principal State Counsel – Osman Kanu, Director of Public Prosecutions, Easmon Ngakui, and Solicitor General – Mohamed Lamin Tarawallie