Ambassador Kao Denero And Board Hands Off LAJ Robbery Allegation…

On behalf of the Red Flag Muzik – RFM

We would like to wish our Fans a Happy Al Adha

As we celebrate this wonderful blessed day we ask all our fans to remain calm amidst the several rumors going around about our CEO Alhaji Amadu Bah aka LAJ

We would like to expressed our dismay on false rumors going around, as out of anything LAJ is not and have never engaged in Robbery and the rest that he has allegedly been accused and branded on social media

As the Police is now handling the matter we asked all our fans to stay positive as we wait reports of the ongoing investigation of the Police and RFM and LAJ are willing to help in all ways to help in the ongoing investigation as it has been since the start of the alleged matter.

Also we would like to kindly ask the Ambassador of Entertainment and his office to stay away from this matter and desist from mentioning the name of LAJ on any of their press statement. This is a Police matter involving three people and the Police are doing their investigation. LAJ is an independent Artist not under the auspices of anyone.

Even as we wait we kindly ask the Appropriate authorities to give a fair interpretation of the out come of such investigation and a speedy one.

LAJ continue to be a peace loving citizen and committed to do good music as he has been doing before.

Stay bless

(C) RFM Official

In Response To RFM Official Press Release Ambassador Kao Denero issue the following:

Happy Eid to all Muslims Have just been informed by this official notice from the RFM camp with regards to their ordeal.

As much as I would have love to assist from now onwards me and my board will desist and disengage plus focus on our pressing agenda.

Let the police do their work Thanks to all.