Ambassador Brewer pledged to continue cooperation and support, especially in the training of law enforcement officers

On June 12, Ambassador Maria Brewer and Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Ken Bomongcag met with Inspector General Ambrose Sovula and Deputy Inspector General Elizabeth Turay of the Sierra Leone Police (SLP).

Ambassador Brewer congratulated both officers on their recent promotions, noting that DIG Turay is the first female police officer to hold this position in SLP history.

Ambassador Brewer thanked the SLP for their assistance in safeguarding the U.S. Embassy and staff, and pledged to continue cooperation and support, especially in the training of law enforcement officers