21.9 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Ambassador Brewer pledged to continue cooperation and support, especially in the training of law enforcement officers

By Sierra Network
273
0

Must Read

NewsSierra Network - 0

NPPA Presents 2018 Annual Public Procurement Assessment Report to President Bio, Explains Sierra Leone Spending Analyses

State House, Freetown, Monday 15 June 2020 – Chief Executive Officer of the National Public Procurement Authority,...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

Petroleum Regulatory Agency Reminder To All Dealers

Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Ambassador Brewer pledged to continue cooperation and support, especially in the training of law enforcement officers

On June 12, Ambassador Maria Brewer and Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Ken Bomongcag met with Inspector...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

On June 12, Ambassador Maria Brewer and Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Ken Bomongcag met with Inspector General Ambrose Sovula and Deputy Inspector General Elizabeth Turay of the Sierra Leone Police (SLP).

Ambassador Brewer congratulated both officers on their recent promotions, noting that DIG Turay is the first female police officer to hold this position in SLP history.

Ambassador Brewer thanked the SLP for their assistance in safeguarding the U.S. Embassy and staff, and pledged to continue cooperation and support, especially in the training of law enforcement officers

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 3 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Next articlePetroleum Regulatory Agency Reminder To All Dealers
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

NewsSierra Network - 0

NPPA Presents 2018 Annual Public Procurement Assessment Report to President Bio, Explains Sierra Leone Spending Analyses

State House, Freetown, Monday 15 June 2020 – Chief Executive Officer of the National Public Procurement Authority,...
Read more
News

Petroleum Regulatory Agency Reminder To All Dealers

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
Blog

Ambassador Brewer pledged to continue cooperation and support, especially in the training of law enforcement officers

Sierra Network - 0
On June 12, Ambassador Maria Brewer and Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Ken Bomongcag met with Inspector General Ambrose Sovula and Deputy...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 3 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 3 New Recoveries From Coronavirus COVID-19 Update15th...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 37 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 10 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
Sierra Leone Registered 37 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 10 New Recoveries From Coronavirus COVID-19 Update14th...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

What it is like to fight COVID-19 at home and at work – By David Moinina Sengeh

Blog Sierra Network - 0
"Good morning your excellency sir, Total Samples: Total Positives: …"
Read more

A New 150-Bed Ultra-Modern Teaching Hospital To Be Constructed At Kerry Town

Blog Sierra Network - 0
On Friday, 12th June, the Government of Sierra Leone, through the Ministry of Health and Sanitation signed an agreement with EASI Construction...
Read more

Ministry of Technical and Higher Education Receives IOM Donated Equipment

Blog Sierra Network - 0
The youth population in Sierra Leone makes up more than one third of the country’s total population, and the rate of youth...
Read more

White Paper Reveals China’s Fight against COVID -19

Blog Sierra Network - 0
On June 7, 2020, China’s State Council Information Office published a white paper titled “Fighting COVID-19: China in Action”, which is an...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

NPPA Presents 2018 Annual Public Procurement Assessment Report to President Bio,...

Sierra Network - 0