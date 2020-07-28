We are proud and happy to report that our Founder and President, Ambassador Anthony Junior Navo is amongst the 100 Most Reputable Africans.

The 2020 List of 100 Most Reputable Africans is done by Reputation Poll International, a leading global reputation-management firm featuring 47 women and 53 men from diverse sectors including; Leadership, Entertainment, Advocacy, Education and Business. The selection Criteria are: Integrity, Visibility and Impact.

Ambassador Navo shares the list with Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr,Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed; Nigeria’s Dr. Paul Enenche, South Africa’s Prof. Wiseman L. Nkuhlu, Chancellor of the University of Pretoria and Chairman of Rothschild (SA); Guinean Economist Cellou Dalein Diallo, and Cameroon’s Dr. Vera Songwe, Executive Secretary, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa amongst others.

Congratulations Ambassador Navo.

