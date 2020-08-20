Amb. Anthony Junior Navo Guest Speaker At A Symposium On China’s Development And Foreign Policy

Earlier today, our CEO Ambassador Anthony Junior Navo was a guest speaker at a Symposium on China’s Development and Foreign Policy on the invitation of the Sierra Leone Chinese Embassy.

Speaking at the event that was held at the Bintumani Hotel, Ambassador Navo registered his appreciation to the Chinese Ambassador,H.E Hu Zhangliang for facilitating exchange programs and longterm training opportunities for about seven staff at the Africa Young Voices Media Empire(AYV).









