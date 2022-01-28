Alpha Kanu AK 11 is the New Resident Minister NorthWest

By Yeama Thompson

All People’s Congress Party (APC) strong man, Dr Alpha Kanu has a new moniker (AK 11 -the Navigator). Dr Kanu announced during his vote of thanks today after taking the oath of office before his Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio. He is now Resident Minister North-West with a full cabinet position.

Dr Kanu compared his appointment to the King James Version of the Bible, “and he saith unto them, Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men.” In the Matthew 4:19 verse, Jesus called upon Fishermen Simon Peter and Andrew to join him during the formative stages of his preaching in Galilee.

The new Resident Minister North-West recalled that during his confirmation in the well of Parliament, reference was made that there are 20 Alpha Kanu’s in the APC, he told President Bio that the authentic Alpha Kanu will serve the government of Sierra Leone with diligence and servitude.

“During the process of my confirmation in parliament, my colleagues said that they have over 20 other Alpha Kanu’s in the APC and wonder why they want this one, however, please note that in the North West, there is only one left-winger – his name is Alpha Kanu with the number AK11” said Resident Minister North West, Dr. Alpha Kanu

President Bio responded that he is pleased with Dr Kanu that he chose to serve his government. Dr. Alpha Sahid Bakarr Kanu is a mining engineer and graduated with a Master of Philosophy (M.Phil) in geophysics from the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom. He served in the previous Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma administration in the following positions – Minister of Information and Communications, Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources, Minister of Political Affairs and Adviser to the Presidency. He was also an elected member of the Sierra Leone House of Parliament representing Port Loko District from 2002 until 2007. During the 2018 elections, Dr. Kanu was a Presidential aspirant of the APC Party.

“Party chromatography should not be the deciding factor to support an individual you believe in .” Dr Kanu told Sierra News in Kambia over the weekend.

The Resident Minister of the East, Deputy Ministers of Health and Education and other appointees also swore the oath of office.