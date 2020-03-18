Chaotic scenes at the Freetown International Airport. The authorities say all passengers onboard a Kenya Airways flight with a suspected COVID-19 case should be quarantined. At least three passengers refused to be isolated saying they’d rather return to where they’d come from. Meanwhile passengers who’ve just arrived on an Air Peace flight from Nigeria have also been asked to be quarantined. They’ve refused, citing the government policy which says that only passengers from countries with 50 or more confirmed cases of the coronavirus should be automatically quarantined.

