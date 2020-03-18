Home / News / All passengers onboard a Kenya Airways flight with a suspected COVID-19 case should be quarantined

All passengers onboard a Kenya Airways flight with a suspected COVID-19 case should be quarantined

Sierra Network 8 hours ago News

Chaotic scenes at the Freetown International Airport. The authorities say all passengers onboard a Kenya Airways flight with a suspected COVID-19 case should be quarantined. At least three passengers refused to be isolated saying they’d rather return to where they’d come from. Meanwhile passengers who’ve just arrived on an Air Peace flight from Nigeria have also been asked to be quarantined. They’ve refused, citing the government policy which says that only passengers from countries with 50 or more confirmed cases of the coronavirus should be automatically quarantined.

Chaotic scenes at the Freetown International Airport. The authorities say all passengers onboard a Kenya Airways flight…

Posted by Umaru Fofana on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

PASSENGERS FOR BOTH TRANSAIR AND AIR PEACE AREN'T SUBJECT TO ANY QUARANTINE MEASURES AT THE AIRPORT EXCEPT IF THERE IS A SUSPECT CASE OF CORONAVIRUS

Posted by Moses Tiffa Baio on Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Kenya Airways Flight That’s Airborne NOW To Freetown Has SUSPECTED CASES OF COVID-19

