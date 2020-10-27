All Means All- Inclusion in Kabala

Kabala is known for it’s rich cultural diversity. So today, we focused our citizen and stakeholder engagements centered on #RadicalInclusion. How?

1. I co-deliverered my keynote with Mary Kargbo (14 years old, SSS2)- who helped summarise the key points by stakeholders and added the voices of the pupil. She advocated for girls and pleaded with society to support its girls to access and complete school.

2. We visited the Kabala School for the Blind to listen to the challenges they face. My friend Evariste- head of Plan International promised all pupils a solar powered radio. He will deliver it NEXT WEEK. This complements our partnership with CRS where we are installing 1 1K MW radio transmitter in Makeni and 2 500 MW transmitters in Falaba and Koinadugu (TO BE COMPLETED IN 2 WEEKS). The Radio Teaching Program will continue supporting our children as it will be a mainstay in our service delivery. By 2023, the Education Radio will be in almost every corner in Sierra Leone. My other brother Amara Kallon gifted the school for the blind 10 bags of rice. As a Ministry, I am committed to ensuring all our schools for students with disabilities get ICT support. We will provide the school some computers ASAP among other interventions.

3. We visited the only fully government-owned secondary school in Kabala which is also a girls school. I had had a full day but the students sent emissaries to bring me. So I couldn’t say no. Amazing energy among the girls.

Radical Inclusion means we will stop at nothing, #PAOPA, to ensure that all (all means all) our children can access quality education no matter their gender, location, physical or cognitive differences.

Ps- en route back, we stopped in a community who has a building, will make their furniture, etc. and all they want is an SSS in their chiefdom.

#PaopaSaloneMusBetteh

#QinFQSE