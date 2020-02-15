All is now set for the Budapest – Freetown Rally as 700 tourists have crossed into Sierra Leone border

All is now set for the Budapest – Freetown Rally as 700 tourists have crossed into Sierra Leone border.

The Budapest Bamako Freetown rally 2020 will finish in Freetown, Sierra Leone on Sunday February 16, 2020.

They will do their last 89 kilometers race from Masiaka to the National Stadium passing through Waterloo, Bai Bureh Road, Up Gun, Kissy Road, Goderich St, Rokel St, Siaka Stevens St, St John, Savage St, Syke St and then finish at the National Stadium.

It’s an open invitation program so feel free to join us at the Stadium at 1pm where HE the President is expected to address them.

The Budapest activities and touristic event was facilitated by the dynamic minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs Dr. Memunatu Pratt, The National Tourist Board, Monument and the government of Sierra Leone.

Courtesy of Satellite News