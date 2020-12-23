19.1 C
All 47 Missing NaCOVERC Laptops have now been received by the ACC and processed

By Sierra Network
Following Covid-19 audit report alleging loss of laptops by NACOVERC, all 47 Laptops have now been received by the ACC and processed.

However, there were infractions of Procurement processes that we will hold all persons concerned accountable for.

ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION
CATHEDRAL HOUSE
3 GLOUCESTER STREET
FREETOWN
SIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA

Ref: ACC/PR/20/039
23rd December, 2020.

PRESS RELEASE

UPDATE ON ACC’S INTERVENTIONS ON AUDITOR-GENERAL’S REPORTS 2019 AND COVID-19 AUDIT REPORT (NO.1)

NACOVERC HANDS OVER 47 LAPTOPS TO THE ACC AS PART OF INVESTIGATION INTO ISSUES IN THE COVID-19 AUDIT REPORT 2020

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) wishes to inform the general public that it has received FORTY-SEVEN (47) Laptops from the National COVID-19 Emergency Response Centre (NACOVERC), as the Commission continues with investigations into issues in the Auditor General’s Report 2019 and the COVID-19 Report 2020.

Preliminary verification has been done as to whether the laptops meet the specifications that were approved by the procurement process that led to their supply. We have confirmed that all 47 of them were not according to the specifications contracted. However, the procurement was not done by NACOVERC. The responsibility now rests with Integrated Health Project Administration Unit (IHPAU), who were the procuring entity, to provide the necessary explanations as to why this procurement anomaly exists.

We have therefore commenced investigations into the procurement process and the persons responsible for any possible breach; as it is now apparent that, to the knowledge of the suppliers and IHPAU, the laptops supplied were never according to the approved specifications and there does not seem to have been any adjustment or approval in that regard.

The ACC will continue to examine the Reports with a view to ascertaining violations of the Anti-Corruption Act 2008 as Amended in 2019, or needs for intervention by the ACC; and/or identify system weaknesses within the audited institutions for appropriate prevention efforts to address them.

For further enquiries on this and other ACC matters, please contact MORIS IBRAHIM KANTEH, Assistant Public Relations Officer on +232-78-832131 or via email [email protected]

……………………………………
MORIS IBRAHIM KANTEH
ASSISTANT PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER 

