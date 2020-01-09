Alhaji Chief Samuel Sam-Sumana Resigns from C4C Party

By Foday Moriba Conteh

The former founding architect and Leader of the Coalition for Change (C4C) Samuel Sam Sumana has on Saturday 4th January 2020 tendered his resignation letter from the Coalition for Change (C4C) party. This disclosure was made during a press conference held at the party’s office on Edward Lane, in Freetown on Tuesday 7th January, 2020.

According to the latest disclosure, he tendered his resignation with a heavy heart from the Coalition for Change (C4C) party. Sam-Sumana stated that they created the party in order to serve the political will of the people furthering how they envisioned a country where every citizen will be treated with equal opportunity saying he is sadly tendering his resignation from the party for the continuation of his political journey.

He expressed thanks and appreciation to the people of Sierra Leone and especially residents of Kono District for their robust show of loyalty and support in his sojourn and to every single individual, at home and abroad, for their diverse support in his C4C journey.

He also thanked the National Chairman, Mr. Tamba R. Sandi and the National Secretary General, Mr. Koighor Aloysious Foh and the entire Executive for their unflinching support recorded during his leadership.

“Finally, I would also like to extend my special gratitude to all C4C members and supporters for their devoted support in every election that we conducted, which continues to afford the party a say in national governance,” he maintained.

Speaking at the conference the National Chairman, Coalition for Change (C4C) ,Tamba R. Sandi informed that the former C4C leader officially resigned from the party, but assured the general public that as a party they are more than committed to move the party.

He said the party was founded three months to the 2018 general elections, adding that regardless being a new party they are the third largest party in Parliament with over 8 seats.

He reiterated that regardless the resignation of the leader Samuel Sam Sumana C4C remains to be a political party because they have responsibilities with Honorables and Councilors representing them both in Parliament and Councils, adding that they are ready to participate in all elections that will be conducted including the 2023 election which they believe with their fundable team will march them to State House come 2023.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper