Alhaji Alpha Khanu, MoHS and NaCOVERC PIRCSM Pillar – The Role Of Chiefdom Taskforce

Chiefdom Taskforces play an imperative role in maintaining chiefdom implementation of national commitments, fostering the participation of chiefdoms, and engaging in community partnerships.

Through the MoHS and NaCOVERC PIRCSM pillar, with support from Breakthrough ACTION/USAID, over the last couple of months, the chiefdom task force has been reactivated in order to put in place a structure for planning, carrying out, monitoring, and reporting on community engagement activities at district and chiefdom level.

As part of the remarkable strides by the Ministry of Health and sanitation in the fight against the Covid-19 and the uptake of the vaccine, with support from the World Bank opted to continue supporting the chiefdom task force across the country by conducting orientation of all chiefdom task force chairpersons on functionality and responsibilities of taskforce during COVID-19 vaccination and other public health interventions.

The purpose of the training was to orientate all chiefdom taskforce chairpersons on how to maintain a functional task force, improve coordination between Chiefdom stakeholders and response players, and map out strategies to improve uptake on COVID-19 at the chiefdom level. The chiefdom taskforce chairpersons are expected to hold chiefdom meetings in their respective settings to discuss, debate and problem-solve, in a bid to respond to COVID-19 vaccination as well as the prevention and control of covid-19.

This orientation was done over the last weekend (5th and 6th November 2021) at the various district headquarter towns.

A total of One hundred and ninety-one (191) Chiefdom taskforce chairpersons were orientated. Follow up taskforce meetings will be held at the chiefdom level to ensure membership of the various task force is aware of their roles towards public health interventions such as COVID-19 vaccination…

CORONA FET NAH WI ALL FET