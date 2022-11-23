29.3 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, November 24, 2022
Alfred Peter Conteh found guilty of contempt of court by Justice Adrian Fisher

All People’s Congress (APC) Party’s Hon. Member of Parliament who doubles as the Secretary to the ITGC has been ordered forthwith, to return the APC Party Cards’ Printing Machine he took from the Party’s IT Room to an unknown location or make immediate arrangements for replacement

“I have not disbanded the ITGC,” Hon. Justice Adrian Fisher said. He went on to say that IGTC under the leadership of Alfred Peter Conteh remains in full control of the APC Party. According to him, those who can’t work with the ITGC MUST resign or COMPLY with the Court Order.

High Court Judge, Justice Adrian Fisher has just found Alfred P. Conteh guilty of Contempt of Court & further quashed some decisions taken by all parties. The Judge fined Alfred P. Conteh 50 million Leones old Notes or imprisonment of 30 days pending an affidavit filed by him.

