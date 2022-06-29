Air France change your bad ways because we are watching – First Lady Fatima Bio

My thought about Air France coming out of France to Africa.

Bad Attitude ✅

Have no respect for Africans✅

Have no sympathy for African passengers traveling with children✅

Have no Empathy for Disabled Africans✅

Bad and cheap food for Africans✅

Yesterday we checked in to fly out from Paris to Guinea via Sierra Leone after sitting in the flight for 2 hours we were asked to move from that plane because it was faulty thank God we didn’t fly up air then had a situation.

Fast forward we moved in to another plane sat for an other 2 hours and the pilot announced that we could not travel any longer because the crew has gone over their time.

They asked everyone to leave the plane with no other explanation. Women with children where left roaming the airport not knowing what to do.

People in wheelchairs crisscrossing to find a place to rest and there was no one from Air France to help them.

To make matter worst no one was allowed to take back their suitcases so if you had your medication in them as far as Air France was concern you can die for all the care.

A crew of 12 people who did not travel or do anything ground more than 150 passengers because they are Africans.

When will Air France understand that we are there biggest customers in terms of pricing.

Africans pay the highest to travel to Africa in an inferior planes all the time.

We are treated like criminals at all European airports especially France.

We are given the worst terminal to travel from like dogs.

Even in the VIP lounges the food they present to us is only fit for prisoners.

My advice to African Heads Of State is that engage the management of Air France and demand better treatment for our people. We are not slaves any longer so Air France should remove that mentality of superiority from their selfish self and know that no African country will go under France as slave.

Trying our luck today hopefully we will succeed to go home.

Air France change your bad ways because we are watching.