Agriculture Ministry Takes Another Big Step Towards Food Self Sufficiency In Sierra Leone

By: Finda Judith Ngaujah

Strategic Communications Unit,

Ministry of Information and Communications

Deputy Minister of Agriculture Forestry and Food Security, Sam King Brima, has disclosed that the ministry is presently coordinating with the National Civil Registration Authority (NCRA) and Statistics Sierra Leoen to register farmers across the country.

Explaining the purpose of the venture to the press at the weekly government press briefing in the conference hall of the Ministry of Information and Communications, he said that it will identify farmers, take coordinates of their farms and provide unique identifiers for all farmers.

The registration exercise, he added, is part of the ministry’s policy shift that aims to change the traditional approach from government centered activities to private sector taking the lead by meaningfully participating in agricultural productivity.

He noted that the registration is in line with His Excellency President Bio’s vision of transforming the country to become food self sufficient, the reason why, according to him, the ministry is working with the Ministry of Finance to strengthen the ground for the private sector to take the driving seat in the transformation of agriculture in the country.

The nationwide registration, the Deputy Agriculture Minister announced, started on Monday, 15th February 2021 and will last for three weeks, adding that the ministry has engaged radio stations in the provinces for them to reach out to the farmers to let them know about the process.

He said that the process will help provide location for farmers, capture their output and production which will make it easy to sustain support from government.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Sam King Brima went on, is also doing a National Asset Mapping that seeks to identify the ministry’s properties across the country as such properties might be used by the private sector in their nationwide agricultural transformation