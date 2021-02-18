30.8 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, February 18, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Agriculture Ministry Takes Another Big Step Towards Food Self Sufficiency In Sierra Leone

By Sierra Network
141
0

Must Read

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 5 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update18th February 20214 New Cases3829 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

EU-German Funded €22 Million Employment Promotion Program To Help Improve Huma capital

Team Europe in Salone is forging ahead to shape environment for job creation and growth with launch...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Concerns over the Rampant Theft and Vandalization of Electricity Materials and Installations

Ministry of EnergyPRESS RELEASE18/ 02/2021 Concerns over the Rampant Theft and Vandalization of Electricity...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

By: Finda Judith Ngaujah
Strategic Communications Unit,
Ministry of Information and Communications

Deputy Minister of Agriculture Forestry and Food Security, Sam King Brima, has disclosed that the ministry is presently coordinating with the National Civil Registration Authority (NCRA) and Statistics Sierra Leoen to register farmers across the country.

Explaining the purpose of the venture to the press at the weekly government press briefing in the conference hall of the Ministry of Information and Communications, he said that it will identify farmers, take coordinates of their farms and provide unique identifiers for all farmers.

The registration exercise, he added, is part of the ministry’s policy shift that aims to change the traditional approach from government centered activities to private sector taking the lead by meaningfully participating in agricultural productivity.

He noted that the registration is in line with His Excellency President Bio’s vision of transforming the country to become food self sufficient, the reason why, according to him, the ministry is working with the Ministry of Finance to strengthen the ground for the private sector to take the driving seat in the transformation of agriculture in the country.

The nationwide registration, the Deputy Agriculture Minister announced, started on Monday, 15th February 2021 and will last for three weeks, adding that the ministry has engaged radio stations in the provinces for them to reach out to the farmers to let them know about the process.

He said that the process will help provide location for farmers, capture their output and production which will make it easy to sustain support from government.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Sam King Brima went on, is also doing a National Asset Mapping that seeks to identify the ministry’s properties across the country as such properties might be used by the private sector in their nationwide agricultural transformation

Previous articleSierra Leone Businesses Set To Get Le 26 Billion Support From President Bio
Next articleConcerns over the Rampant Theft and Vandalization of Electricity Materials and Installations
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 5 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update18th February 20214 New Cases3829 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
Blog

EU-German Funded €22 Million Employment Promotion Program To Help Improve Huma capital

Sierra Network - 0
Team Europe in Salone is forging ahead to shape environment for job creation and growth with launch of EU-German funded €22 million...
Read more
Blog

Concerns over the Rampant Theft and Vandalization of Electricity Materials and Installations

Sierra Network - 0
Ministry of EnergyPRESS RELEASE18/ 02/2021 Concerns over the Rampant Theft and Vandalization of Electricity Materials and Installations
Read more
Blog

Agriculture Ministry Takes Another Big Step Towards Food Self Sufficiency In Sierra Leone

Sierra Network - 0
By: Finda Judith NgaujahStrategic Communications Unit,Ministry of Information and Communications Deputy Minister of Agriculture Forestry and Food Security, Sam...
Read more
Blog

Sierra Leone Businesses Set To Get Le 26 Billion Support From President Bio

Sierra Network - 0
Bampia James Bundu:Strategic Communications Unit,Ministry of Information and Communications The Chief Executive Officer of the Small and Medium Enterprises...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

EU-German Funded €22 Million Employment Promotion Program To Help Improve Huma capital

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Team Europe in Salone is forging ahead to shape environment for job creation and growth with launch of EU-German funded €22 million...
Read more

Concerns over the Rampant Theft and Vandalization of Electricity Materials and Installations

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Ministry of EnergyPRESS RELEASE18/ 02/2021 Concerns over the Rampant Theft and Vandalization of Electricity Materials and Installations
Read more

Sierra Leone Businesses Set To Get Le 26 Billion Support From President Bio

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Bampia James Bundu:Strategic Communications Unit,Ministry of Information and Communications The Chief Executive Officer of the Small and Medium Enterprises...
Read more

Justice Momo-Jah Stevens Sentences 2 For Sexual Penetration

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications Unit, SOMC, Main Law Courts Building, Siaka Stevens Street in Freetown: One of the Appeal Court Judges,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0