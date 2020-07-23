21.6 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, July 23, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

After Various Botched Attempts… Parliament Repeals Part V of Public Order Act

By Sierra Network
78
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

After Various Botched Attempts… Parliament Repeals Part V of Public Order Act

By Ranger According to the Minister of Information and Communications,...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 21 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 4 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update23rd July 202021 new cases1752 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

State Case Against Dr. Sylvia Blyden Thrown Out Of The High Court By Hon. Mr Ivan Sesay JA

Shortly after my brilliant and erudite lawyer, Charles Francis Margai Esq., successfully argued the Law in my...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

By Ranger

According to the Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Rahman Swaray, it is on record that President Julius Maada Bio in the New Direction Manifesto and in several public statements registered its dogged commitment to Repeal the 55-year old Criminal and Seditious Libel Law (Part V of the Public Order Act of 1965).

President Bio has consistently maintained that he will let loose free speech, expand democratic spaces and consolidate democracy.

To translate that commitment into reality the President took very bold and courageous steps to secure cabinet approval for the repeal of the Criminal libel law and thereafter tabled it in Parliament through the Ministry of Information and Communications.

The Parliament of Sierra Leone on Thursday 23rd July 2020 amended the Public Order Act of 1965 (Act No. 46 of 1965) by repealing Part V of that law which deals with criminal libel and also enacted the Independent Media Commission (IMC) Act 2020. The IMC Act 2020 will enhance the professionalization of journalism and make investments in media more attractive.

Members of Parliament, during their respective contributions to the debate, applauded His Excellency, President Dr. Julius Maada Bio for keeping his promise and rescinding the criminal libel law as an old law that has strongly affected the development of the media industry in the country.

“The bold decision by the Bio led Government to repeal this legislation is a very promising step that changes the media landscape in Sierra Leone,” Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Rahman Swaray stated. “We hope that practicing journalists will opt for media professionalism, work with the Independent Media Commission (IMC),to enhance its regulatory powers, and give the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists the civic and moral responsibility to institute self-regulatory systems for their members”, Information and Communications Minister, Mohamed Rahman Swarray opined.

The President of the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) Ahmed Nasralla maintained that “following the repeal of the Public Order Act and the introduction of the IMC Act 2020, there will be a more professional and responsible media. Media houses will be encouraged to abide by their editorial guidelines/code of ethics,” he added. He paid glowing tributes to President Bio for keeping his commitment and noted that journalists will justify the trust and confidence reposed in them by practicing more responsible and professional journalism.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 21 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 4 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

After Various Botched Attempts… Parliament Repeals Part V of Public Order Act

By Ranger According to the Minister of Information and Communications,...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 21 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 4 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update23rd July 202021 new cases1752 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

State Case Against Dr. Sylvia Blyden Thrown Out Of The High Court By Hon. Mr Ivan Sesay JA

Sierra Network - 0
Shortly after my brilliant and erudite lawyer, Charles Francis Margai Esq., successfully argued the Law in my favour and the judge, the...
Read more
Blog

The 51 young men and women arrested in Makeni and currently detained at CID are being denied access to

Sierra Network - 0
The 51 young men and women arrested in Makeni and currently detained at CID are being denied access to and the right...
Read more
Blog

NGC Press Statement On The Incidents Surrounding The Relocation Of An EGTC Generator From Makeni Resulting In Fatalities

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

State Case Against Dr. Sylvia Blyden Thrown Out Of The High Court By Hon. Mr Ivan Sesay JA

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Shortly after my brilliant and erudite lawyer, Charles Francis Margai Esq., successfully argued the Law in my favour and the judge, the...
Read more

The 51 young men and women arrested in Makeni and currently detained at CID are being denied access to

Blog Sierra Network - 0
The 51 young men and women arrested in Makeni and currently detained at CID are being denied access to and the right...
Read more

NGC Press Statement On The Incidents Surrounding The Relocation Of An EGTC Generator From Makeni Resulting In Fatalities

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more

Chief Of Defence Staff And Joint-Force Commander Pay Courtesy Call On First Lady Fatima Bio

Blog Sierra Network - 0
CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF (CDS) AND JOINT-FORCE COMMANDER PAY COURTESY CALL ON THE FIRST LADY OF THE REPUBLIC H.E. FATIMA MAADA BIO
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Registered 21 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0