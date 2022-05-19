AFTER CLOCKING FOUR YEARS IN OFFICE, WHAT HAS PRESIDENT BIO DONE FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

19th May 2022

Episode 1

Constitutional Provisions & the New Direction Manifesto

For so long Sierra Leone’s creative industries have been looking forward to the government’s support in creating an enabling environment where Entertainers will realize their potential through their God-given talents.

The Entertainment sector over the past two decades has been anticipating financial support from the central government just like the support been given to other walks of life in the country.

However, it is entrenched in chapter two(2) section twelve (12) in the 1991 constitution under the Fundamental Principles of State Policy that “ the government shall “ Promote Sierra Leonean Culture such as Music, Art, and Dance to name but a few which is compatible to national development”. It is a constitutional mandate, not a favor for any government to develop the creative industries of Sierra Leone.

Before he was elected President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, President Bio in his New Direction Manifesto on page 45 committed to the Entertainment industry that if elected as President he will address the following issues; 1. Review and enforce the copyrights act of 2011, 2. Review policies and establish standards for the promotion of music and performing arts,3. Promote Sierra Leonean music and Musicians nationally and internationally and maintain good business ethics in the industry amongst others.

Moreover, on the 10th May 2018 during the occasion of the state opening of the first session of the fifth Parliament of the second Republic of Sierra Leone as the newly elected President, he reiterated that his New Direction Government through the Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs will put modalities in place to enable growth within the entertainment industry.

A month after President Bio’s first State Opening of Parliament address, a series of meetings, workshops, and conferences were organized by the Ministry of Tourism & Cultural Affairs and also the Ministry of Youth Affairs to map out the way forward for the country’s creative industries. The Foundation for Arts Culture & Entertainment ( FACE ) was born out of the numerous meetings, workshops, and conferences, and Jimmy B was appointed as the Chairman but he later resigned for obvious reasons.

The next episode will look into FACE and Jimmy B’s resignation.

©️Prezo Koroma