After 8 Months At Pademba Prison …, Don Creek Poise to Release Hit Song ‘BOUNCE’

In his expedition in rejuvenating Sierra Leone’s contemporary music, Samuel Ulaba Samura professionally referred to as Don Creek is invigorating up to drop another mega-hit song after serving an eight-month and nine days jail term at the Male Correctional Centre in Freetown ( Pademba Road Prison ). Don Creek Beatz is fully ready to drop his recent song dubbed “ BOUNCE “ featuring top-notch Sierra Leonean stars of different genres of music.

The “BOUNCE “song came about as his continual undaunted passion for entertaining music lovers across the world after entertaining them with a nationwide hit song “ Take Me Ann “ last year. The song earned Don Creek so many awards and accolades. The “ Take Me Ann” song has been playing throughout the nook and cranny of Sierra Leone and even beyond. The song enjoyed so much airplay on Tv and Radio Stations, nightclubs, pubs, and bars.

However, the long-awaited and most anticipated song of the year “ BOUNCE “ is about to drop soon on all social media platforms and radio stations across the country. The Management of Don Creek Beatz over the past few days has been unveiling the artists featured in the song. The public has been anxiously waiting to see all the featured artists on the song. The final flyer containing all the artists on the joint is finally out to the public domain. The Superstars on the classic song are King Boss La, Star Zee, Don Mystiq, Rahim D Wizard, Prezo Colabo, Daddy Gizzy, Mus B, and Eddy Jay. The above-listed artists have the lyrical prowess to make the song a mega-hit.

Don Creek is currently ranked as the country’s best music producer with platinum-hit songs to his credit. He has worked with top musicians in the music industry like King Boss La, Star Zee, Itribe, Rahim D Wizard, Kracktwist, Samza, and Cool Jay amongst others. He won the 2021 NEA awards and this year’s NSA awards as Best Producer of the Year. Don Creek Beatz has the prerequisite skills in making a song become a hit.

The momentum of the “ BOUNCE “ song has been growing up every day and fans are in an anxious mood to listen to the song because they already know that it is a unique song that everyone will relate to. The fans are expecting something nicer than “ Take Me Ann “ and Don Creek Beatz is posed to live up to expectations because of the caliber of artists on the song.

Credit: Prezo Koroma