Africell Presents Social Media Equipment to Information Ministry

By: Bampia James Bundu Strategic Communication Unit Ministry of information and Communication

One of the leading telecommunications companies in Sierra Leone Africell Lintel Limited has on Thursday 2nd July 2020, presented social media equipment to the Ministry of information and Communications.

The presentation was done by the company’s Head of Media John Conteh at the Ministry’s Conference Room 8th Floor Youyi Building in Freetown.

In his presentation, John Conteh noted that they are giving the equipment to the ministry to capacitate their social media operations and to enhance efficiency in that area.

He stated that the new media has forced countries to adapt to new technology so as to effectively inform the populace on emerging issues.

Mr. Conteh revealed that Africell is presenting 4, 4G MiFi, one (1) iPhone, one (1) Tecno Cammon 12 phone, and one (1) 4G Router that has the capacity to connect about ten external devices.

He expressed Africell’s continued commitment in supporting the government and people of Sierra Leone.

Receiving the items the Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Madam Mamadi Ngobeh Kamara thanked Africell and expressed appreciation to the company for the support they have been giving to the Ministry. She was particularly delighted at receiving the equipment, which she said the Ministry needed at this critical period when social media is trending. She noted that few days ago she engaged the Minister of Information about the need for the ministry to get such equipment so as to make its social media wing more vibrant, and Africell was there to provide the needed gadgets. She assured the company that the equipment will be used for the intended purposes.

Madam Kamara described Africell as a true friend who always comes to the aid of the people when needed.

