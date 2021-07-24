African CDC Allots COVID-19 Medical Items to Sierra Leone



As part of concerted efforts to curtail the infection and spread of COVID-19 especially during the third wave, the African Union through the African CDC has on Saturday 24th July 2021 made available assorted supplies of COVID-19 preventive equipment to the government of Sierra Leone at the Emergency Operations Center in Freetown.

The Head of Delegation for the African CDC, Dr. Justin Maeda said the gesture is a demonstration of effective internal partnership (Sierra Leone being a member of the AU) towards addressing contemporary and future health emergencies.

The Minister of Health & Sanitation, Dr. Austin Demby extended his gratitude to the African Union & CDC and stated with pride the progress the country has made in dealing with a global problem which is more so an invitation to continued preventive mechanisms.

He resounded the need for more vaccines but most importantly a more vaccinated population.

The items were presented to the Ministry of Health & Sanitation and then handed over to the COVID-19 implementing body NaCOVERC through the National Chairman Sheku Bangura.

