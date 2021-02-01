Acting Health Minister Inspects Connaught Hospital

By: Bampia James Bundu

Strategic Communications Unit,

Ministry of Informaton and Communications

The Acting Minister of Health and Sanitation, Dr. Anthony Sandi, has on Monday 1st February 2021 made an unannounced visit at the Connaught Hospital to inspect the facilities and engage workers and medical doctors on their challenges and successes over the years.

Accompanied by the Chief Medical Officer, Permanent Secretary, Procurement Officer and a host of other senior staff of the ministry, the Acting Minister and his entourage were received by the Hospital Care Manager, Dr. Kisito Daoh, who took them on a conducted tour of the facilities starting with the Dialysis Unit which has been equipped with five brand new dialysis machines by government.

After a brief engagement with officials there, the team proceeded to the ICU Unit, Operating Theatre, Children’s Ward, Free Health Care Unit, and the Cost Recovery Pharmaceutical Unit.

Frank discussions were held with medical doctors,, nurses, matrons and other senior medical personnel at the hospital.

In his brief remarks, Dr. Russel, a Consultant Cardiologist at the Connaught Hospital, highlighted a variety of issues that he said are affecting their work at the hospital and urged the minister to look into them urgently.

He maintained that Connaught is the premier hospital in the country and there is need for government to pay more attention to it now than ever before.

The Acting Health Minister in his response expressed his profound appreciation to the staff who he said are working day and night to ensure that quality healthcare is provided to the public. He acknowledged that most of the issues they discovered were not to their knowledge. “I was shocked at some of the issues raised. it is good that I am here to see and hear from the senior doctors myself. We will summon an urgent meeting this week with the management of the hospital so that some of the issues raised are addressed and laid to rest,” Dr Sandi assured.

The Acting Health Minister urged the hospital management to give detailed explanation on the challenges faced by the hospital as the President is concerned about the facility and would want to know exactly what is happening there.

He assured staff of the hospital that their concerns will be looked into and action taken immediately.

The Chief Medical Officer, Reverend Dr. Thomas T. Samba, encouraged the senior management of the hospital to join the Acting Minister and team at the ministry to discuss some of the issues raised.

Statements and updates were given by Dr. Joshua Coker (Nephrologists), Head of Surgery Dr, Boima, Dr. Aiah Lebbie (Pediatric Surgeon), and Dr. Soccoh Kabia, among others.