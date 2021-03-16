ACC’s Scrutiny Exposes Parliament

By Ranger

In a Media Release by the Anti-Corruption Commission dated 12th March, 2021 it was stated that the public may recall that on Thursday 21st and Friday 22nd November 2019, Honourable Ibrahim Tawa Conteh of Constituency 132, on the “Good Morning show” at Radio Democracy 98.1 made wide ranging corruption allegations against Umarr Paran Tarawallie, the Clerk of Parliament, and, in return, Umarr Paran Tarawallie, on the same program, made similar allegations against Hon. Ibrahim Tawa Conteh.

Further to this, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday 30th April 2020, commenced and expanded investigations into allegations of Misappropriation of Public Funds and other related accountability issues concerning Members of Parliament (MPs) and the Parliamentary leadership.

It was highlighted that in order to ensure a fair and thorough investigation, statements were taken from the Speaker, the Parliamentary Leadership, several Members of Parliament, the Clerk of Parliament and Financial and Administrative staff of Parliament. A forensic examination of the budget and financial records of Parliament was undertaken. Also, key activities were probed, including: Constituency Development Fund (CDF), Leadership Imprest (LI), Office Imprest (OI), Donor Funds (DF), Sitting Fees for MPs (SFs), Procurement of Goods and Services (PG&S), Travel and Air tickets, Oversight Funds, etc. The issues were carefully, comprehensively and dispassionately investigated and our findings, conclusions and recommendations are as follows:

CONSTITUENCY DEVELOPMENT FUND

Constituency Development Fund of Sixty-Nine Million Leones (Le.69, 000,000.00) was given to each Member of Parliament (MP), for 2019. Considering the number and our limited resources, a random selection of well-balanced pool of Constituencies were sampled for investigation from across the country and Eighty-Four (84) constituencies out of One Hundred and Forty-Six (146) constituencies country-wide formed part of the investigation. That out of the Eighty-Four (84) Constituencies, a total of Seventeen (17) offices were rented or constructed by MPs, six (6) Constituency offices are still under construction and Sixty-One (61) Constituencies did not have an office space either rented or constructed.

GENERAL IMPREST

In 2018 and 2019, the sum of Le23, 871,787,606.00 and Le27, 407,496,167.00 respectively was credited into Parliament’s imprest account at the Bank of Sierra Leone (BSL) by the Accountant-General’s Department (AGD). From the documents received by the Commission and analysed, it was clear that returns made by Parliament to the AGD after utilization of such funds showed that the monies were expended. This means imprest for both years were expended and appropriate returns were made for same.

LEADERSHIP IMPREST

With respect to the Leadership Imprest, investigation revealed that Leadership imprest was not static as it varied from time to time and it is determined by the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC). On a monthly basis, the Personal Assistants (PAs) of the various Leaders received Leadership imprest on behalf of their Leaders and signed on a Cash Transfer Form prepared by the Finance Department.

The amounts were paid to the Leadership of Parliament (the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker, the Leader of Government Business, the Leader of Opposition, the Office of the Clerk, the Leader of Coalition for Change (C4C), the Leader of the National Grand Coalition (NGC), the Leader of Paramount Chiefs and Legislative Services as Leadership imprest.

CONSTITUENCY FACILITATION FEE/ALLOWANCE

In 2019, Constituency Facilitation Fee (CFF) was credited on a quarterly basis into each MPs personal accounts as Constituency Facilitation Fee/Allowance, in order for MPs to meet assessed needs of their respective Constituencies. No supporting document was produced and submitted to the Commission on how the said money was expended by the respective MPs. Again, there is no system in place for retirement by MPs in this regard.

Other areas looked into involve: Procurement, United Nations Children’s Fund Support for Oversight, Parliamentary Oversight 2018 MP Seating fees etc.

After due consideration of the statements recorded in the matter and documents obtained from the Finance Department of Parliament and the Accountant General’s Department, after reviewing all factors relevant to the investigation, the Commission concluded that though the actions of some MPs and members of the Finance Department are not in accordance with prudent financial management systems, the necessary evidential threshold required to proceed with criminal prosecution under the Anti-Corruption Act (ACA) 2008 (as amended in 2019), has not been attained. The issue, it was said, therefore will be dealt with using the prevention approach within their mandate.

The ACC said that , however, what emerged from perusal of statements and documents is the absence or serious lack of systemic and appropriate monitoring and accountability regimes; thereby encouraging risky practices in the management of public funds by the administrative architecture of Parliament, the Members of Parliament, and in some instances, its leadership.

In reaction to the ACC’s stance Parliament says it is an accountable institution that is willing to fully cooperate with the conclusion and recommendations on the findings of alleged corruption by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

