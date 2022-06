ACC’s Scorpion Squad raids and arrests 11 pupils taking the Mathematics WASSCE Examination in the house of the Proprietor of a school near his house at Deep Yai Water, Freetown. The malpractice ring was coordinated by the Principal who brought Njala University students to assist.

