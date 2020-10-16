22.1 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, October 16, 2020
type here...
BlogNewsPress Release
Updated:

ACC’S CLARIFICATION ON AFRICANIST PUBLICATION ON ALLEGED CORRUPTION AT THE NRA

By Sierra Network
351
0

Must Read

NewsSierra Network - 0

CEO For MCC Visits Sierra Leone, Discusses Support to Threshold Programmes On Water And Energy

State House, Freetown, Friday 16 October 2020 - Chief Executive Officer of the Millennium Challenge Corporation -...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

ACC’S CLARIFICATION ON AFRICANIST PUBLICATION ON ALLEGED CORRUPTION AT THE NRA

ACC’S CLARIFICATION ON AFRICANIST PUBLICATION ON ALLEGED CORRUPTION AT THE NRA
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Le3.2 billion foreign travel tax revenue missing in Sierra Leone – Africanist Press

By Chernoh Alpha M. Bah, Matthew Anderson, and Mark Feldman
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

ACC’S CLARIFICATION ON AFRICANIST PUBLICATION ON ALLEGED CORRUPTION AT THE NRA

The attention of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has been drawn to an article, published in the Africanist online newspaper, dated 15th October, 2020; titled “Le3.2 billion foreign travel tax revenue missing in Sierra Leone” in which the publication seems to suggest that action has not been taken on the loss.

The ACC wishes the public to know that it had investigated these allegations and have accordingly instituted appropriate actions. The ACC’s findings established that between March, 2018, and September 2019, Revenue Officers, ABUBAKARR SIDIKIE KAMARA, MARIAMA BALLAH CONTEH, and JENEBA SESAY, Revenue Officers, Report Processing and Return Payment (RPRP) Department of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) misappropriated a total sum of Five Billion, Three Hundred and Eighty-two Million, Nine Hundred and Forty-Four Thousand, Six Hundred and Five Leones (Le.5, 382,944,605) of Public Revenue, being Foreign Travel Tax paid by the airliner, Royal Air Moroc, and Foreign Travel Tax, paid by Euro World SL Ltd. In February 2020, the ACC charged all three former NRA officers with eight (8) counts of Misappropriation of Public Revenue, contrary to Section 36(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act of 2008. The matters are currently ongoing in court before the Hon. Justice Cosmotina Jarrett, J.

However, ABUBAKARR SIDIKIE KAMARA, who in his then capacity as Revenue Officer in the RPRP Department* of the NRA, misappropriated a total sum of Three Billion, Eighty-Eight Million, Eight Hundred and Seventy-Eight Thousand, Five Leones (Le.3, 088,878,005) of Public Revenue, being Foreign Travel Tax paid by the airliner, Royal Air Moroc, and Foreign Travel Tax, paid by Euro World SL Ltd, is on the run while being tried in absentia. A wanted person notice was accordingly issued. He faces four (4) counts of Misappropriation of Public Revenue, contrary to Section 36(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act of 2008.

MARIAMA BALLAH CONTEH, who between March and May 2018, misappropriated a total amount of One Billion, Seven Hundred and Twenty-Three Million, Eight Hundred and Fifty Nine Thousand, Six Hundred Leones (Le1, 723,859,600) of public revenue, being Foreign Travel Tax paid by Euro World SL Ltd. MARIAMA BALLAH CONTEH faces three (3) counts of Misappropriation of Public Revenue, contrary to Section 36(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act of 2008.

JENEBA SESAY, who was Revenue Officer, RPRP Department, NRA, on 29th March, 2018, misappropriated public revenue amounting to Five Hundred and Seventy Million, Two Hundred and Seven Thousand Leones (Le.570, 207,000.00), being Foreign Travel Tax paid by Euro World SL Ltd. JENEBA SESAY faces one (1) count of Misappropriation of Public Revenue, contrary to Section 36(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act of 2008.

Meanwhile, the ACC has recovered *One Billion Leones (Le. 1,000,000.000.00)* from one Travel Agency as settlement due to the complicity of one of its staff in the scam. The culprit staff had been sacked and was out of Sierra Leone during the period of the investigation.

In this light, the Commission wishes to reassure the general public of its unshaken resolve to fight acts of corruption at all levels in Sierra Leone, especially in revenue generating institutions given the fact that they are the lifeblood of States, therefore crucial to State survival. It also wishes to make it clear that the Management of the National Revenue Authority and all relevant institutions fully supported and cooperated with the investigations which had long been completed and action accordingly taken as aforesaid.

For further enquiries on this and other ACC matters, please contact MORIS I. KANTEH, Public Relations Assistant, Public Education and Outreach Department, on +232-78-832-131 or by email to [email protected]

—————————————-

*PATRICK SANDI*

*DIRECTOR, PUBLIC EDUCATION AND OUTREACH*

Le3.2 billion foreign travel tax revenue missing in Sierra Leone – Africanist Press
Previous articleLe3.2 billion foreign travel tax revenue missing in Sierra Leone – Africanist Press
Next articleCEO For MCC Visits Sierra Leone, Discusses Support to Threshold Programmes On Water And Energy
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

NewsSierra Network - 0

CEO For MCC Visits Sierra Leone, Discusses Support to Threshold Programmes On Water And Energy

State House, Freetown, Friday 16 October 2020 - Chief Executive Officer of the Millennium Challenge Corporation -...
Read more
Blog

ACC’S CLARIFICATION ON AFRICANIST PUBLICATION ON ALLEGED CORRUPTION AT THE NRA

Sierra Network - 0
ACC’S CLARIFICATION ON AFRICANIST PUBLICATION ON ALLEGED CORRUPTION AT THE NRA
Read more
Blog

Le3.2 billion foreign travel tax revenue missing in Sierra Leone – Africanist Press

Sierra Network - 0
By Chernoh Alpha M. Bah, Matthew Anderson, and Mark Feldman An internal fraud investigation instituted...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 4 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update16th October 20202 New Cases2325 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

Pademba Maximum Prison To Be Relocated

Sierra Network - 0
During the on-going budget hearing for the Fiscal Year 2021 budget in which Ministries, Departments and Agencies are participating and that is...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Le3.2 billion foreign travel tax revenue missing in Sierra Leone – Africanist Press

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Chernoh Alpha M. Bah, Matthew Anderson, and Mark Feldman An internal fraud investigation instituted...
Read more

Pademba Maximum Prison To Be Relocated

Blog Sierra Network - 0
During the on-going budget hearing for the Fiscal Year 2021 budget in which Ministries, Departments and Agencies are participating and that is...
Read more

It Has Pleased President Bio To Hire The Following….

Press Release Sierra Network - 0
Read more

99 Repatriated Sierra Leoneans Jet In From Niger

Blog Sierra Network - 0
As 99 repatriated Sierra Leoneans jet in from Niger; Health Ministry/NaCOVERC supervise their arrival for possible medical examination at...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

CEO For MCC Visits Sierra Leone, Discusses Support to Threshold Programmes...

Sierra Network - 0