News
ACC wishes to correct its PR of the 10th June 2020 by confirming The Following…

By Sierra Network
ACC wishes to correct its PR of the 10th June 2020 by confirming The Following…

Sierra Leone Registered 23 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 5 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

President Bio Reinstated Abu Abu Koroma Resident Minister North

ACC PR Correction

The ACC wishes to correct its PR of the 10th June 2020 by confirming as follows:

1. That arrests of nurses who were corruptly collecting Le250,000.00 per nurse for the processing of Pin Code Request forms did happen in Bo on the 10th June 2020.

2. That the location of the arrest and raid by the Scorpion Squad was the District Health Management Team (DHMT office) and not the Bo Government Hospital and the suspect is not the Matron as previously stated.

3. Three(3) suspects were arrested and they are the District Health Sister 1, and two Midwives attached to that office.

4. In their possession was Le25,422,000 and 248 forms collected from nurses for allocation of government of Sierra Leone Pin Codes.

5. The three(3) suspects are in the Commission’s custody and witnesses have been making statements and assisting with the investigations.

For any further details, please contact the PRO on +23278832131 or via email [email protected]

We apologize to the Management of the Bo Government Hospital and its Matron for the inconvenience caused.

©️ Public Relations Unit, ACC

ACC’s Scorpion Squad Arrested A Senior Matron And 3 Nurses In Bo For Collecting Le250,000 For Pin Code Allocation
Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 23 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 5 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
