23.1 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, December 21, 2020
type here...
NewsPress Release
Updated:

ACC Welcomes The Release Of THE AUDITOR GENERAL OF SIERRA LEONES’S REPORTS, 2019

By Sierra Network
329
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

ACC Kick Start NaCOVERC Investigation On 2019 Auditor Generals Report

Following the Covid-19 Audit, senior and intermediate staff of NACOVERC are assisting the ACC with investigations into...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

New Executive of Pentecostal Fellowship Pays Courtesy Call on Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio

State House, Freetown, Thursday 17 December 2020 - The new executive of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Sierra...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Holding 2020 Presidential Media Cocktail… Bio Romances With the Fourth Estate

By Ranger President of the Republic of Sierra Leone Dr. Julius Maada Bio,...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION
CATHEDRAL HOUSE
3 GLOUCESTER STREET
FREETOWN
SIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA

Ref: ACC/PR/20/038
21st December, 2020.

PRESS RELEASE

ACC WELCOMES THE RELEASE OF THE AUDITOR GENERAL OF SIERRA LEONES’S REPORTS, 2019

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) wishes to inform the general public that the tabling in Parliament and publication of the Auditor General’s Report for the Financial Year ended 31st December, 2019 and the COVID-19 Report by the Audit Service Sierra Leone have been brought to its attention and that it has commenced immediate examination of the same.

The ACC attaches utmost importance to the Auditor General’s Reports. As such, in recent times, the Commission had provided and will continue to provide updates to the public through Serialized Media Releases on the many interventions and outcomes in regard the Audit Reports 2015-2018 which resulted in investigations, prosecutions, convictions, recovery of huge sums, prevention measures, and, in appropriate situations, exoneration and clearing of persons and institutions. More importantly, the Commission is also cognizant of the role of Parliament regarding this issue and it shall be collaborating with them.

The Commission preliminarily notes that that there are various issues in the report that it had already commenced or concluded investigations into either due to the fact that they arose in the year 2019 or, they were already the subject of investigations before the conclusion of the audit. For those still under investigation, it will continue and conclude them speedily. For the rest, it will work with Parliament and Audit Service Sierra Leone to ensure that each party performs its role to ensure that the various issues of concern are speedily and accordingly addressed without favour for anyone. The ACC is now examining the Reports with a view to ascertaining violations of the Anti-Corruption Act 2008 as Amended in 2019, or needs for intervention by the ACC; and/or identify system weaknesses within the audited institutions for appropriate prevention efforts to address them. It wishes to make it very clear that anyone found wanting shall face the full consequences prescribed by law with no exceptions. In this regard, the public is encouraged to exercise patience while the Commission does a thorough review and analysis of the Reports and thereafter commence taking action as may be expedient.

For further enquiries on this and other ACC matters, please contact MORIS IBRAHIM KANTEH, Assistant Public Relations Officer on +232-78-832131 or via email: [email protected]

……………………………………
PATRICK SANDI
DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC EDUCATION AND OUTREACH

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 12 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Next articleAuditor General’s Report Exposes Massive Corruption In All MDAs
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

ACC Kick Start NaCOVERC Investigation On 2019 Auditor Generals Report

Following the Covid-19 Audit, senior and intermediate staff of NACOVERC are assisting the ACC with investigations into...
Read more
News

New Executive of Pentecostal Fellowship Pays Courtesy Call on Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio

Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Thursday 17 December 2020 - The new executive of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Sierra Leone has called at State...
Read more
Blog

Holding 2020 Presidential Media Cocktail… Bio Romances With the Fourth Estate

Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger President of the Republic of Sierra Leone Dr. Julius Maada Bio, on the 18th December 2020...
Read more
Blog

Auditor General’s Report Exposes Massive Corruption In All MDAs

Sierra Network - 0
A Commentary By Ranger Will Sierra Leone ever be blessed with good government? This is the question many critical...
Read more
Press Release

ACC Welcomes The Release Of THE AUDITOR GENERAL OF SIERRA LEONES’S REPORTS, 2019

Sierra Network - 0
ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/20/03821st December, 2020. PRESS RELEASE
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

ACC Kick Start NaCOVERC Investigation On 2019 Auditor Generals Report

Sierra Network - 0