Ref: ACC/PR/21/017 26th May, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

ACC SECURES CONVICTION AGAINST SALIHU SHEKU NYALLAY, FORMER ACTING PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTANT OF THE JUDICIARY OF SIERRA LEONE

The High Court of Sierra Leone Holden at Freetown, presided over by HON. JUSTICE SIMEON ALIEU has on Tuesday, 25th May, 2021 sentenced SALIHU SHEKU NYALLAY, Former Acting Principal Accountant of the Judiciary of Sierra Leone, and of No. 5 Upper Tengbeh Town in Freetown, to pay a fine of Fifty Million Leones (Le: 50, 000,000), or Five (5) years imprisonment following his conviction on ONE (1) count of Corruption Offence.

SALIHU SHEKU NYALLAY, Former Acting Principal Accountant of the Judiciary of Sierra Leone, was standing trial on Three (3) Counts of Corruption Offences, Two (2) Counts of Misappropriation of Public Funds, contrary to Section 36(1), and One (1) Count of Conspiracy to commit a Corruption Offence, contrary to Section 128(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act No.12 of 2008, as amended by the Anti-Corruption Act.No.9 of 2019.

The HON. JUSTICE SIMEON ALIEU, convicted SALIHU SHEKU NYALLAY on count one, following his guilty plea, and ruled that he pays a fine of Fifty Million Leones (Le: 50,000,000) immediately, or face Five years jail term. The Judge further ordered that, on or before 9th July, 2021, the convict should pay into the Consolidated Revenue Fund, the sum of Twenty Four Million Leones (Le: 24,000,000) which he misappropriated.

In this regard, the Commission wishes to advise all Public Officers who are in control of Public Resources to comply with laid down laws and procedures in the use and management of same.

PATRICK SANDI

DIRECTOR, PUBLIC EDUCATION AND OUTREACH